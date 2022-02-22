“We can’t forget this history.”
I heard some variation of this line time and time again while attending the unveiling of the new Sugar Land 95 exhibit at Fort Bend ISD’s James Reese Career and Technical Center last week.
So much about the event was a sheer joy to watch – from the size of the crowd there to learn more to the exhibit itself, the product of years of work and dedication.
With the unveiling of the exhibit and construction crews soon to begin work on a revitalized cemetery and outdoor exhibit to go along with it, perhaps we really have turned a page in the history of Fort Bend County and the school district. It seems future generations of students will have the opportunity to learn about the convict-leasing system in Texas, where so many previously lived in ignorance.
But, while celebrating the clear accomplishments and progress that was last week’s unveiling, it also seems worth remembering the hard work and the struggles of the man whose spirit so clearly hung over the day’s proceedings last week.
I did not know Reginald Moore, and I will always regret that fact.
But his story is well-known to those versed in recent Fort Bend County history.
Moore, who retired from a job as a longshoreman in the 1990s, had first learned about the convict-leasing system while working in the ‘80s as a prison guard at the Jester State Prison Farm outside Sugar Land, according to a July 2020 Texas Monthly article.
After retiring from his job as a longshoreman, Moore dedicated himself to learning more about the convict-leasing system, according to the article. But when it came to convincing local officials of the importance of remembering that period of history, it was an uphill battle.
“There’s not a single facility, road, nor improvement that exists today in the city of Sugar Land that can be traced back to either the convict-lease program or slavery,” Sugar Land then-city Manager Allen Bogard told a Texas Monthly reporter in 2016.
Try as he might, Moore for decades couldn’t convince anyone to construct a convict-leasing memorial, according to the article.
That changed when crews in February 2018 first uncovered the remains of at least 95 people at the site of the James Reese Career and Technical Center, which the district had obtained from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice years earlier.
Moore for years had tried to warn the district that there were likely unmarked graves on the site, according to the article.
From that point, things began to change, albeit slowly. Local officials at first barred Moore from the cemetery before eventually inviting him to join a task force on how to proceed, according to the article.
Now, years later, county leaders across the political spectrum gathered to celebrate the opening of the Sugar Land 95 exhibit.
Moore even received plaudits during the event, with officials from the Texas Historical Commission inviting Moore’s wife to the stage to receive an award in his honor.
Like so many people who dedicate themselves to a cause, Moore didn’t make it to see the fruits of his labor last week. Moore died in 2020 at the age of 60 from heart complications.
There is no question that our country will be a better place if children can grow up learning about its history, both the good and the bad. The knowledge and local history that this new exhibit and cemetery will bring can only help with that.
But while we should all take time to celebrate the accomplishments of Moore and hardworking historians and residents just like him, it’s also important never to forget – for decades, many local leaders would rather let the history of the convict-leasing system in Texas remain buried under the grounds of the future site of the James Reese Center.
It took years of hard work and dedication from people like Moore – even when everyone else doubted their efforts – to bring that history to life.
To him, we owe a huge debt of gratitude.
