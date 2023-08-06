Don't speak volumes

THE LIBRARY – “I’d like to check out a book, please, but I can’t find it,” I say. “Certainly,” says the nice lady behind the counter. “Maybe I can help you. What book are you looking for?” I reply, “One on pig farming.” She comes from behind the counter and takes me down an aisle. “Here we are. What kind of pig and what kind of farm?” That’s me when I was a small tad. On those hot Texas summer afternoons before a/c and TV, electricity and Texas Republicans, there wasn’t much to do but read, so I’d get on my bike and peddle down to our town’s public library and check out books, lots of books – they eventually limited me to six. It was the same at school. I think I spent more time in the library than in detention hall.
Today, libraries and librarians, both in schools and in public libraries, are under assault. Normally dull school board meetings turn into shouting matches about library books. The Dewy Decimal System is a Deep State conspiracy. How bad is the situation? The newly appointed Houston ISD superintendent, Mike Miles, eliminated librarians and media specialists from 28 campuses. The libraries are being turned into disciplinary warehouses for unruly students. Miles proclaimed: “I’d rather have a high-quality teacher getting paid a lot, than have a librarian doing what, checking out books?” Our state legislators and leaders, having solved all of Texas’ problems, micro-manage what books are deemed unsuitable for any student who can read. In this last session, the lawmakers passed bills that crack down on the rampant explosion of obscenity in our school libraries. Gov. Greg Abbott said during the bill signing session, “Some school libraries have books with sexually explicit and vulgar materials. I’m signing a law that gets that trash out of our schools.”
If you will recall, previously we have looked at our legislators’ actions in this regard. In October 2021 Fort Worth Republican Rep. Matt Krause, chairman of the Committee on General Investigating, sent a letter to all school districts asking about their book collections — in particular volumes “that address or contain” sexual themes. Rep. Krause ordered librarians to go throughout their entire stock to see if their shelves contained any books he listed on 16 pages with 849 titles.
One of the more hilarious events in the Lege’s debate involved Republican Rep. Jared Patterson. During a hearing on his proposal that would add several new controls on the kinds of books that could be kept in or borrowed from public-school libraries, Patterson said, “There should be no sexually explicit books” in a high school library. When asked if that included Larry McMurtry’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel "Lonesome Dove", one of Texans’ favorite stories, Patterson replied if it contained ribald passages then, “they might need to ban ‘Lonesome Dove.’” But he admitted he had never read it.
School districts got the message from the lawmakers early on. Before the start of last fall’s school year, Keller ISD, north of Fort Worth, removed 42 books that were challenged by parents and community members, including a graphic adaptation of Anne Frank’s diary. In a challenge to the Bible, the authors were listed as “men who lived a long time ago.”
San Antonio’s North East ISD leads the top school districts with the most book removals: 119. Katy ISD banned 43 books. PEN America, a nonprofit focused on maintaining freedom of expression, found in an April report that Texas had 438 cases of public school districts either temporarily or permanently removing access to library and classroom books. That is more than any other state. Alaska and South Carolina have banned one book each. According to PEN, between July 1 of last year and June 30, Texas saw 801 bannings. That figure refers not to individual titles but rather to the number of times any school district has issued a ban, so several districts have banned the same books.
These librarians are a scary bunch. The notorious Laura Bush worked as a librarian at the Kashmere Gardens Branch of the Houston Public Library. Later she moved to Austin and took a job as a librarian in the Austin ISD. It handicapped her career and she was never heard from again. And remember "The Music Man"'s Marian “Madam Librarian” Paroo who, one critic noted, “has long been a personal hero to bookish folks everywhere.”
I have an idea. Why don’t we gather all of these obscene books, like Anne Frank’s diary and the Bible, start a big bonfire in the town square and throw them in. For advice see: “How To Burn Books” by Nazi Minister of Propaganda Joseph Goebbels. We should warn librarians not to shush in any language but English. Remember that Texas A&M prof who mentioned Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in a not- complementary manner, and follow the advice of the State Board of Education: “Wee don’t like boox anyweigh.” Refrain from allowing students to check out books by “men who lived a long time ago.” Even if the a/c goes out, don’t ask for water breaks. If you work in a charter school, sign the petition demanding taxpayers pay you.
Just when we think this whole mess couldn’t get any worse, the Legislature passed a bill that was signed into law by Gov. Abbott which goes into effect on Sept. 1 that requires book vendors who sell to schools assign ratings to books with a “sexually explicit” rating. Students who want to check out those books will have to get parental permission first. So booksellers have to go through their entire stock to see which ones contain “sexual explicit” stories, plots or even words and not sell them to schools. Get this: The law also requires booksellers identify all such books that were sold to school districts in the past. Failure to comply means no more selling any books to schools. The booksellers and their associations are suing.
My fellow Texans, we live in strange, if not dangerous, times, but Joseph Goebbels would be proud.
