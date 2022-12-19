This weekend I went to First Colony Mall to do a little Christmas shopping. And by little, I mean just that. Especially during the holiday season, I prefer to do my shopping ninja-style, getting in and out with as little fuss as possible. Also, this year my family agreed to go easy on the gift-giving (we'll see how that goes).
As expected, the mall (and the parking lots) were pretty packed, but I still managed to find a way. This year, after nearly three full years of a global pandemic, I took particular note of how people were behaving relative to COVID. What I noticed most is that for most people, the pandemic seems for all intents and purposes to be over.
Don't worry, this isn't going to be a diatribe. As I expect many of you are, I'm tired of the politicization of the virus, the vaccines, mask-wearing, social distancing and all of the other ways we responded to the pandemic.
I've kept up with my vaccines and boosters, including the new bivalent vaccine meant to guard against the Omicron variants. In fact, I doubled up getting that last booster with going to my early voting location in October, as both seemed to me a way to demonstrate a sense of patriotism. While I feel fairly safe, I still wear a mask in particularly crowded situations.
I think of myself as a fairly scientifically literate person, for a layman, and so during the height of the pandemic I did my best to get my information from a wide range of the most authoritative sources. When panels of the FDA and the CDC were discussing the vaccines, I listened intently to them online.
Over the past year and a half or so, I've turned to two sources of information fairly regularly, almost religiously. The first is the weekly statistics released by the Texas Medical Center. Sent out as an email, usually on Tuesdays, the stats offer a snapshot of the previous week in three key metrics: The COVID-19 positivity rate across the TMC member institutions; the new COVID-19 admissions to hospitals per day; and the wastewater viral load for the City of Houston, using July 2020 as the baseline.
That last metric is extremely important, according to medical professionals, because it's a leading indicator of where the virus is headed in the short-term. In recent weeks, the viral load has been rising. The TMC's weekly dashboard can be found at tmc.edu/coronavirus-updates.
The second source I've turned to most is the weekly video put by Dr. Paul Klotman, president of the Baylor College of Medicine, which he's been doing since the very beginning of the lockdown. First meant primarily for the BCM community, they quickly became viral, so much so that Klotman always gives a shout-out to the "friends of Baylor" watching.
Most weeks, Klotman provides a look at the COVID numbers, not just locally but nationally and globally. He also discusses the latest scientific studies on the virus and related issues, and breaks them down in a way that is very understandable to a general audience.
The other thing: he's funny, often laugh-out-loud funny. A lot of times, he gently ribs his sister, a film professor in New York, and he usually ends the video with a skit featuring Lilly, his adorable and ever-present dachshund (the skits also feature great graphics from Baylor's audiovisual team). The videos are usually released on Friday afternoons, and can be found at BCM's YouTube channel.
For the past few weeks, Klotman, while acknowledging that most people (including himself) are tired of the pandemic, it's still not over. And with an earlier-than-usual flu season and the new RSV outbreak forming a "tridemic," Klotman is asking people to remain vigilant during the coming winter months. In particular, he's urging people to receive the bivalent vaccine.
At the mall this weekend, it was heartening to see all kinds of people enjoying getting out and finishing (or perhaps starting) their shopping. We've all been through a lot these past few years, and returning to a sense of normal is important and, dare I say, healthy.
I wish all of you a wonderful rest of the holiday season, Bundle up, and as Sgt. Esterhaus always said in the opening segment of "Hill Street Blues" (I know, I'm dating myself a bit), "Let's be careful out there."
As always, if you have a story idea or news tips, or just want to point me toward some of the great aspects of our community, send an email to KFountain@fortbendstar.com.
