Several months ago, I took over our weekly food review column and have run with it.
I’m not sure if readers have thought the reviews themselves good or bad, but I’ve sure enjoyed the chance to taste my way around Fort Bend County.
There aren’t too many places on earth that can match this county in its diversity and abundance of good food.
While the food reviews have given me an opportunity to do something I would have done anyway (namely, eat good food), they have also given me a birds’ eye view into the trials and tribulations of running a restaurant in 2022.
Almost to a location, I’ve checked my email in the days after a food review comes out to discover a nice message from the owner of a restaurant, thanking me for writing about them.
It’s always nice to receive positive feedback for our work, but the effusive praise has always seemed a bit unearned.
This has always struck me as sort of odd, because the only thing I do is appreciate the hard work that restaurant owners across Fort Bend County do to provide all of us with delicious food. Unlike some of our more in-depth reporting that might require weeks of research, writing a food review is comparatively simple.
But more than appreciation of my writing or unique insight, I think the letters are a stark reminder of how tough it is to make it in this business anywhere, let alone somewhere with as many options as Fort Bend County.
Restaurant owners in particular have highlighted the fact that someone might read my review and choose to visit a place for the first time. In other words, my words might help boost their business.
Beyond the potential financial benefits that might come with a review, I also suspect there are some similarities to journalism inherent in the food industry. Namely, praise feels good.
Most typically, I suspect the people most likely to comment on your work are those with an ax to grind. They’re happy to step up and provide criticism.
But there’s a silent majority out there that support your work. You just don’t hear from them quite as much.
If there’s anything we take away from this column, I hope it’s that we should be more open in our praise and appreciation for restaurant workers.
I know it has certainly changed my perspective, even outside of working hours. It might go over the top, but whenever I eat somewhere with good food or service, I try to make it a point to tell employees directly.
“I want you to know that I really enjoyed my meal tonight,” I might say.
For all of our many differences, food can be a truly unifying experience. As Anthony Bourdain once said, “Food may not be the answer to world peace, but it’s a start.”
As long as I hold the reins on the food review, I hope we can turn it into something chronicling the importance of restaurants in the community. I hope people read it and not only discover new restaurants, but also say, “Hey, I love that place, too.”
To pull this off, we need readers’ help. If there’s a restaurant out there in Fort Bend County that you just love (the more of a hole in the wall, the better), let us know. Reach out to me at mdegrood@fortbendstar.com and I’ll do my best to make it there for a future review.
It’s high time restaurant employees start realizing what an impact they make in the lives of all Fort Bend County residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.