There’s a saying among those of us government nerds that fast growth makes most problems go away.
That is to say, with a quickly-growing population comes money, and enough money can make anyone look like a financial genius.
Fort Bend ISD is facing a severe budget shortfall, and based entirely on the popular conversation, one might think some combination of the coronavirus pandemic and enrollment decline is to blame. And, no doubt, that would be halfway right.
But rather than anything that sprang up unpredicted one night, the district’s budget issues have been years in the making. And before settling on a solution, it’s worth it if every single county resident and family with children consider how we’ve reached this point.
Our front-page story this week where we spoke with the district’s deputy superintendent goes part of the way in addressing those questions. But the current administration can only speak for current administration and, as longtime residents will realize, there’s been quite a bit of turnover both on the board of trustees and in administration in recent years.
Deputy Superintendent Steve Bassett laid much of the blame on cost increases and the addition of new programs without corresponding tax increases.
Left unsaid is how that happened, however.
Everyone with a passing familiarity of Fort Bend County knows that it’s growing rapidly. Between 2010 and 2020, the county’s population increased from about 585,400 up to about 822,800, according to numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau. And county officials only expect that to continue.
Perhaps the most telling thing Bassett said last week is that Fort Bend ISD needs to do is plan for a future with minimal growth.
Based on the facts, Bassett’s comments would seem to fly in the face of logic.
But he makes a deceptively insightful comment insofar as planning for rapid growth is what seems to have gotten the district into trouble in the first part.
It seems like almost every month I’ve been at the Fort Bend Star, I get an update about a new campus coming. Or about plans to accommodate future growth in different parts of the county.
Building new campuses wouldn’t directly affect the district’s general fund, but ancillary costs surrounding them would, such as staffing, additional programming and more.
As it happens, district leaders appear to have spent years spending money with the thought that more and more students would easily cover the cost of the bill.
Bassett told the Fort Bend Star several district campuses are underutilized. And the board of trustees has steadily approved more and more programs in recent years without increasing the cost to taxpayers.
In fact, the latest tax increase came when voters approved the last bond referendum in 2018, according to Bassett.
If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is. And, at a certain point, if someone’s services are improving without an associated cost increase, you’re probably missing an important detail.
District administrators rightly point out that there’s not much point in questioning the decisions of prior administrations and leaders at this point. Those decisions have already been made and many of the people responsible for them moved elsewhere.
Now, district leaders and voters generally must have serious and difficult conversations in coming weeks and months. Is a tax increase the best way of addressing the ongoing budget issues?
If the student enrollment really isn’t going to tick back up, is it time to talk about reducing costs either in staffing or programs (the district’s biggest expenditures)?
It’s beyond the technical expertise of the Fort Bend Star to advocate for or against any specific policy. But we urge our readers to ask tough questions, and be unwilling to settle for easy answers to complicated problems.
