Each week, we try to keep the news on the front page of our paper varied – a little bit of county government, some city news, etc.
But some weeks, we can’t help but notice a recurring theme. And the dominant theme of this week is clearly education.
After several years of near-constant interruptions and students across Fort Bend County are returning to campuses. We won’t say things are normal (given the barrage of scary national news combined with persistent coronavirus cases), but things are more normal than they have been.
We’d like to wish those returning students all the success and happiness that you deserve as you walk back into classrooms this year. We hope you get a chance to reconnect with friends and swap stories about the summer. And we hope the school year is full of fun and learning for everyone.
These are more than just mere words of affirmation. The students of Fort Bend County have an important role to play in its future.
Simply put, one day we’ll be counting on all of you to make decisions and help steer us forward. And the lessons you learn in school will help you make the best possible decisions.
The national narrative surrounding education in the era of the coronavirus pandemic has been overwhelmingly negative. From declines in standardized test scores, increased anxiety and feelings of loneliness, there’s a lot to worry about.
Our recent reporting, however, shows that it wasn’t all bad.
Freelance reporter Benjamin Who – himself in school – spoke to a wide variety of students, from seniors all the way down to students in third grade, to get a sense of what the last few years have looked like on the ground level.
Students and teachers reported a mixed bag – in some sense, less dire than reported elsewhere. But the feelings of isolation and difficulty socializing are both real, they said.
The long-term effects of everything students have been through remain unclear, and may for some time.
Regardless, it’s up to all of us to try our best to get this generation of students back on track.
The last few years have passed like a haze. But if there’s anything we remember from our days in school, there’s no shortage of major milestones on the horizon.
Students this year will return to classrooms full of opportunity. It’s up to us to clear the path of distractions so that they can focus on what’s most important- learning.
On that note, we here at the Fort Bend Star will be keeping tabs on a variety of education-related stories this year. Among those topics will be Fort Bend ISD’s efforts to right the fiscal ship, perhaps even on the November ballot, and the ongoing political battles across the nation and county that have made their way into schools.
So much depends on the future of education. Let’s come together and do our best to ensure that the future is bright for the county’s most important resource – the next generation of leaders.
