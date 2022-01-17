Looking back over my first months as managing editor of the Fort Bend Star, my favorite days have been those where I’ve had the opportunity to get out and meet people in the community.
I can, for example, still remember vividly that mixture of excitement and nervousness (I didn’t want to make a fool of myself) that came when I was preparing to visit the Sikh temple Gurdwara Sahib of Southwest Houston, and the kindness that greeted me there.
Taking the tour of the Black Cowboy Museum in Rosenberg and chatting with Larry Callies is another good example – there’s simply no replacement for community, the sense of really getting to know one another.
The coronavirus pandemic has wrought untold damage on so many aspects of our lives ever since it first arrived in Fort Bend County in March 2020 – from the loved ones who’ve lost their lives to the business interruptions. Included in the changes brought on by the pandemic is a growing sense of isolation.
In some ways, that growing sense of isolation might even predate the pandemic. Increasingly, our lives in 2022 have moved online, and we’ve become content to divide ourselves into separate clusters, around shared interests and experiences.
It seems to me that the roots of our increased partisanship might lie in this trend.
Even in my capacity as a journalist I haven’t been spared all of the effects of that isolation. Where before the pandemic I might take every opportunity I have to get out and meet the people I’m writing about, now I’m more selective and careful. Can I conduct this interview over the phone, or do I need to visit in-person to properly tell it?
In the pages of this edition, our reporter Stefan Modrich told an important story about how hospitals across Fort Bend County are in desperate need for blood to perform surgeries and other procedures that were delayed because of the pandemic, and the struggle to find donors.
The need has spurred officials with the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center to ramp up their efforts to host blood drives, and spread the word about the demand.
Administrators who spoke with Modrich for the story told him the reason for the lack of donors might be as simple as many residents are still afraid to venture out of their homes during the pandemic.
That fear isn’t unwarranted. Time and time again since March 2020, we’ve been told that it’s important to limit our exposure to the virus, to do our part to keep the hospitals from overflowing. And many of us have taken those words to heart.
While it’s good that we’re all doing our best to stay safe during the pandemic, I think it’s also worth taking Modrich’s story as a call to action for all of us here in Fort Bend County this week.
Spokespeople for the organization told Modrich this week that they are taking many steps to ensure the safety of donors. And it’s clear there’s a real need for help.
When people talk about Fort Bend County, its diversity and sense of community are often among the first things discussed. In many ways, Fort Bend County stands as a shining example to the rest of the country of what a place can look like with a diversity of perspective and approaches working together in harmony.
It’s up to us to live out that promise in our day-to-day interactions with the community. Even if it’s not donating blood, there’s something each and every one of us can do to combat that sense of isolation, to bring ourselves together in community with one another.
Fort Bend County will be all the better for it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.