You almost can’t overstate the importance of the Grand Parkway, not just for Fort Bend County, but to the Houston region in general.
Ever since I first arrived to the region back in 2016, I’ve heard elected leaders in Galveston, Harris and Fort Bend counties, to name a few, talk about the potential that a major four-lane thoroughfare through previously undeveloped land might have on the region’s growth and bustling economic activity.
And that’s just considering the economic benefits for the Grand Parkway. As sources we spoke to this week added, a finished Grand Parkway would also provide another evacuation route during inclement weather as well as a good transportation option for those living in the outskirts of the region and commuting into Houston’s medical center and elsewhere.
Given the almost limitless number of benefits, it was to our frustration that we learned about the ongoing dispute between county commissioners, the charitable George Foundation and The Woodlands-based developer Signorelli Company regarding the planned path for the parkway. It once was earmarked to pass through land owned by the George Foundation, but county commissioners have shifted course and now plan to take it through land purchased by the developer.
It’s frustrating anytime tensions between major players in Fort Bend County burst into open view, but even more so when the argument is over something so important to each and every resident.
We should preface this by making clear, we are not experts in development or in the twisting history of the plan to build Segment C of the Grand Parkway – an unfinished loop around Greater Houston that first began construction in the early 1990s.
No, our aim with this editorial isn’t to litigate the specific claims at issue in this debacle, but rather to highlight our biggest concerns, namely, the lack of communication from those we elect to represent us, and the disappointment we have over a general inability to work together for the region’s greater benefit.
To start with the issue of communication, we should first single out Commissioner Andy Meyers for praise. While everyone else we reached out to either declined to comment, or didn’t return our phone calls, Meyers reached out and went on the record to offer what he knew about the situation.
Meyers didn’t have all the answers, and expressed some frustration at the lack of information in some areas, but his willingness to share his thoughts is something that should be commended. We would all be better off if more elected leaders followed that example.
In the case of the commissioners court in general, it’s somewhat understandable why they would be reluctant to speak for any story about this dispute. Given the tenor of conversation in recent weeks, it is not unreasonable to suspect this might end up in a courtroom one day. And anything elected leaders say could only provide ammunition in a lawsuit.
But in our capacity as guardians for the public’s right to information, this is precisely the problem. We think more disputes would be solved when dialogue takes place openly and transparently.
This brings us to our second area of concern – the trouble all sides have had working together to come to an agreement.
In speaking with the Signorelli Company, the George Foundation and Meyers, we heard differing accounts of who is to blame for the state of things today. We have no way of convicting one side or another.
But what we can do is say that we wish the adults in the room could work out an agreement to move things forward.
We need the Grand Parkway, sooner rather than later. Any time spent litigating disputes about routes is another day wasted before the next big storm.
County leaders for years have estimated that Fort Bend County’s exponential growth will continue for the foreseeable future. The Grand Parkway will only facilitate that.
So, let’s make it happen.
