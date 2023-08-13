Gullible's Travels

THE PHONE – “Hello,” I say. There is a noise, then some static. “Hi Uncle,” says a voice. “I’ve been in an accident.” More static. “I need your help.” I ask, “Who is this?” The voice replies, “Michael. Michael Ashby.” Odd. In my rather checkered family tree – some branches suitable for a hangman’s rope – we have had an Americus, Milroy and Nimrod. “The last Michael Ashby died in 1787.” Silence, then “(Blank) YOU!” Click. Poor guy. He must spend hours making phone calls to someone who may have a relative named Michael and falls for this rather threadbare scam. Although I do wonder how he got my name and phone number.
The scam goes like this, in case you have a Michael in the family who is prone to accidents. The phone rings and there is static in the background so it’s hard to recognize the caller’s voice. A common first name is used and he (it’s always a he) says he was hurt in an accident or robbed or whatever and needs you to send money quickly – like a hundred or several hundred dollars. Send it to some obscure but officially sounding bank. He’ll pay you back. It must work because people still try to pull it off.
And it’s not just the unsophisticated who fall victim. A fellow I have known for years got a garbled call from his “nephew” Joe (or something, it was hard to detect what with the static), who said he was in London and got mugged. The muggers took his wallet, credit cards and passport. He said he was too embarrassed to call his folks but knew he could count on his uncle for help. My friend did have a nephew who had a troublesome career, so he wired $1,200 to London – or maybe not. My friend waited for the repayment, finally he asked his actual nephew about his mugging. Never happened. It was a total rip-off. My friend is not an unsophisticated hick. He had a doctorate in physics from Rice. Maybe he spent too much time in the lab.
There have always been scams, frauds and stolen presidential elections, but emails, web sites and crypto-whatever are causing a surge in the scamalot biz. Almost every morning I go to my computer and have to clean out attempts to get hold of my credit card number, passwords or number of my Swiss bank account. “We're letting you know that we've detected some unusual activity on your debit card. For your protection, we need you to review this activity immediately.” Here’s another: “Chase debit or ATM card ending in: xxxx. We have recently changed our terms of service. Due to our new terms, we will be closing all email addresses using our old services. If you wish to continue using our email services please click on ACCEPT.” Card number ending in xxxx? They don’t even have my card number?
Another massive fraud is credit card theft. I have been hacked so often I have an unlisted card number. I continually find purchases from Chicago or San Diego, usually small amounts like $20 at a tattoo parlor or strip club. Why not charge a 60-inch TV or a cruise to Odesa, Ukraine? I am told the thief starts small to see if the fake charges work, then goes higher to buy a Tesla or a latte at Starbucks.
Disable Cable keeps telling me they are disconnecting my account unless I “immediately” fix my problem by giving them my etc. etc. I know it’s not my cable company -- these scammers are too efficient. The Bank of America warns me that my account has been frozen due to several hot checks. I need to send them funds to cover my overdraft. That would be important except that I don’t have an account at Bank of America and never have. Same for the Left Bank of the Bayou. “Your USAA account is unsecured.” Probably because I don’t have a USAA account. I somehow got on the list of FrontPorch which is a neighborhood site that is filled with pleas to find lost kittens and used shoes for sale. And then: “I have been laid off from my job as a chicken plucker at Feathers & Beaks and desperately need funds to pay for my meth habit.” Or: “I am a single mom with only seven kids and five dogs. Please help me by sending cash – only cash – to…”
Besides emails, do you ever get a phone call from “The Police Benevolent Charity” asking for a donation? The calls are recordings, but try to sound like a real cop. “Hi, you are harder to reach than the top shelf in my kitchen. This is Officer Jones etc.” Beware of impersonators. These are scammers who impersonate IRS agents. “We have you down with the Social Security Number 123-45-678 and want to verify if that’s correct.” You reply, “There must be some mistake. My number is…” Tilt!
A bit of caution. You can buy Republic of Texas paper bills, but don’t buy any Republic of Texas coins or postage stamps. They were never made. Same for any Roman coin marked “300 BC.” Invest in bitcoins only if you like to lose money. If you think you are donating to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, it’s a bait-and-switch operation. Your money has been diverted. In the first half of 2023 alone, over $40 million of “campaign funds” were spent on lawyers for Trump and his co-defendants.
Many scams take advantage of the victim’s own greed. “I’ll cut you in on this end-run around the law.” The most notorious scam has been the Nigerian prince whose millions are frozen in a bank in London or New York or the Cayman Islands. He needs you to withdraw the funds and will pay you handsomely for your subterfuge. All you need to do is send him, say, a thousand dollars to show your willingness to play along.
Oops. Gotta go. My nephew Nimrod just called. He’s been mugged.
Ashby scams at ashby2@comcast.net
