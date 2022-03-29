This week’s edition, believe it or not, will commemorate a special milestone in the history of the Fort Bend Star.
Starting next week, our sports section will look significantly different each week.
To sum it up, Fort Bend County is chock-full of interesting stories on and off the field. Whether it is Hakeem Olajuwon’s son leading his team deep into the playoffs, or a former Fort Bend County athlete catching the game-winning touchdown for the Georgia Bulldogs in last season’s college football championship, there’s no shortage of stories worth telling.
It’s with that attitude in mind that we’ve decided to shift focus slightly from our current way of doing things, which is to focus on game recaps, into a bigger emphasis on more in-depth reporting and features.
We also plan to bring you more from the world of recruiting. Which Fort Bend County athletes are getting noticed? Which college program might they end up joining?
This does not mean that we’re going to stop covering games or including stats from everyone’s favorite local athlete. Rather, this will give us the freedom to include even more information.
But we’re going to need your help.
Our hope in coming weeks is to expand the definition of “area” high school team into most of Fort Bend County. Rather than report the scores of the traditional programs around our immediate area (Sugar Land, Missouri City, Stafford, Meadows Place), we’d like to begin including statistics, results and standings for most of the county’s varsity-level high school teams – including those out in Richmond and Rosenberg.
This way, not only will you get information from the team you support, but you’ll be able to put it in context and know how the district race as a whole is looking.
With any luck, all of this will be displayed each week in an agate-type breakdown on the left-hand side of the section.
The trick to success, however, will rest with community involvement. Sports reporter Landan Kuhlmann is working to reach out to programs across the county to establish communication in coming weeks, but we could use your help as well. There are only a few of us here at the Star. We can’t physically make it to each game (though we might like to) and so we’re reliant upon coaches and schools to get us results soon after they happen.
If you are the parent of an athlete, or a big fan of, say, Clements baseball, help us remind coaches to get us results as quickly as possible after each game. We’re looking for final scores, updated team records and notable individual statistics and highlights, which can be sent by email to lkuhlmann@fortbendstar.com by noon Monday each week, and he’ll be sure to get them included in that week’s recap.
Also let him know if you know anything feature-worthy that might be going on in the world of Fort Bend County athletics.
No doubt, this will be something of a learning curve for all of us moving forward. To those readers who’ve developed a following for our sports coverage as it exists, I hope you give this new format a chance to thrive.
And I hope all our readers bear with us as we adapt to better reflect the potential readership in 2022 for sports in Fort Bend County.
We’re eternal optimists, and believe the appetite for sports coverage in Fort Bend County hasn’t been met by existing media organizations across the region. It’s our intention to step in during the coming weeks and fill that gap.
Please, don’t be shy with feedback as this happens. If you are happy with something, let us know. If you want to see more coverage of a given sport, we’ll do our best to meet your request. If something we write makes you mad, please let us know.
With any luck, our sports section will soon reflect the diversity and breadth of interesting stories across Fort Bend County.
