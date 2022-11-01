Election season is underway and all around Fort Bend County, we’re seeing the end result of what voters are actively deciding – elected leadership are making hard decisions.
We here at the Fort Bend Star strive to remain impartial. And we don’t feel qualified to tell you who to vote for, especially with many already turned out to the polls through the first week of early voting.
But as we head into the home stretch of the November election, we thought it might be worth taking a moment to reflect on what makes for the best sort of elected official – honesty.
All across Fort Bend County, you can see that governing is far from fun and games. Almost every day, elected leaders are tasked with making difficult, but important decisions for the future of whatever they’re overseeing.
No one at Fort Bend ISD, for instance, is relishing having to decide how to stem a multi-million dollar budget deficit. No matter whether voters approve the ongoing tax rate election, or if trustees must cut programs to stem the red ink, hard decisions are ahead for the district.
And that’s just one example from the many municipalities, school districts and other public entities that call Fort Bend County home.
It doesn’t take much to tell voters whatever they want to hear while campaigning for public office.
Who doesn’t want lower taxes and better services? Who doesn’t want peace and harmony and good vibes?
But what sets great elected leaders apart from those that don’t quite get the meaning of public service is a willingness to discuss the issues beyond the rose-colored election-season headlines.
Tax cuts are great, but how do candidates plan to pay for them? Staffing often accounts for 70 percent or more of an institution’s budget, so a noticeable tax cut must come with an accompanying reduction in staff or city budget. Perhaps such a thing is warranted in a world where costs are skyrocketing, but it’s incumbent on candidates to explain how to get from Point A to B in a convincing manner.
Similarly, sometimes institutions are called to account for the bad decisions of previous boards and councils. A tax cut yesterday might mean a growing list of infrastructure needs today.
That’s an unenviable position to be in – tasked with asking voters to willingly accept higher taxes for someone else’s mistake. But the best elected officials should be unafraid to weigh into sticky topics, hoping their honesty and voters’ willingness to consider the matter can win the day.
Good governance is a two-way street. Leadership is only as good as the people it serves, and a community is only as well-prepared as those leading it.
As we watch decisions play out across Fort Bend County, and as many of us make our voices heard at the polls, it’s important to remember that it’s our job as informed citizens to probe deep into the claims candidates make toward us.
If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
It’s that rare person willing to tell you something you might not want to hear that deserves a second chance. It’s up to us to figure out who that is.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.