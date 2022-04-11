Stop me if this sounds familiar, but Missouri City might soon be in the market for a new city manager.
Little more than three months after Charles “Tink” Jackson arrived in Fort Bend County to much fanfare and talk about restoring stability to Missouri City administration, the new city administrator finds himself on administrative leave.
If Jackson ends up not returning to the job, the council could be searching for the city’s fourth manager in just two years.
It’s still not yet clear how a council that voted unanimously just a few months ago to confirm Jackson changed its mind so quickly in placing him on leave. Perhaps they learned something they couldn’t have known before, and their action was warranted. Or perhaps not.
For all of the things we still don’t know about what transpired in recent weeks in Missouri City, one thing is clear – it’s time to conduct city business truly differently from how it has been before.
Consider this editorial an open plea to those members of city council that, as you move forward, you act with real, radical transparency. For it’s only through complete transparency and honest conversation that you can restore residents’ faith in the system.
What I mean by this is that during the search that eventually led to Jackson’s hiring, Missouri City elected leaders took steps that almost brought them to that transparency.
They, for instance, held a public meeting to introduce two finalists to the public before eventually hiring Jackson.
But it’s the steps they didn’t take that stand out the most in retrospect.
Elected officials have claimed they received about 70 applications to fill the role that eventually went to Jackson, but even today, the city’s legal department has refused to release a list of who all applied for the job and copies of their resumes.
The response the Fort Bend Star has gotten on all matters related to transparency is that the city is following the law. Well, sure. But there’s a stark difference in only doing what is minimally required and acting to provide all residents a seat at the table and faith in the institution as the council acts to spend their tax dollars.
Given a few minutes with internet access, I can provide a substantial list of cities across the state that do provide lists of city manager candidates during active searches.
Perhaps the question should not be, “Is Missouri City following the law?” but, “What has Missouri City leadership done to deserve more trust from the community than these countless other cities that act with more transparency?”
Based solely on the constant churn in the city manager position, the answer would appear to be, “Not much.”
This column is not meant as a universal indictment of the city’s leadership. Perhaps, of those 70 candidates, Jackson really was the best candidate.
But it’s the fact that residents never got a chance to decide that for themselves that weighs most heavily at the city’s present juncture.
The same could be said for Jackson’s administrative leave. As a journalist with years of experience writing about legal issues, I understand the hesitation councilmembers might have about talking too frankly.
So many outcomes are still possible at this point. Perhaps the allegations against Jackson are false, and he’ll be back in the job sooner rather than later. Perhaps the allegations will be a matter of contention – something fought out in a courtroom one day. Etc.
No matter the difficulty, elected leaders owe their constituents an explanation before all is said and done.
During my tenure at the Star, I’ve only had a chance to oversee the second half of one city manager search and the start of the Jackson administration in Missouri City. My institutional knowledge is limited.
It’s clear, however, that for too many years, Missouri City elected leadership relied too much on backroom dealing, good ol’ boy networks and partisan politicking to move the ball forward in the city.
Mayor Robin Elackatt and others have been saying all the right things about returning stability to city administration. But for that to truly happen, the city must not be content to conduct business as it has been conducted.
Giving residents a firsthand view of the information and documentation that elected officials use to make decisions will go a long way toward restoring residents’ faith in the system and the dawning of a new era in Missouri City.
