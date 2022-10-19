There are many reasons those of us at the Fort Bend Star have never decided to run for elected office anywhere, but perhaps chief among them is that it’s not a job for the faint of heart.
Being an elected leader – whether a councilperson, a member of a school board or something else entirely – often means long hours of work for little to no pay. But perhaps most frustratingly, oftentimes optics rule the day – you always run the risk of taking the fall for someone else’s bad decision.
Despite how frequently frustrating the job might be, there’s a reason not too many of us get to add the title “public servant” to our resume. Namely, it’s a position of honor, one that demands those that hold it to act with dignity and transparency, even when they might not be treated similarly in return.
None of the above is new information. We’ve spoken out on the characteristics of the best elected leaders, along with the importance of transparency in previous editorials we’ve written.
But all of it bears repeating, along with a request to readers in Missouri City to pay attention to what’s happening in city government in coming weeks.
Soon, it seems Missouri City’s council will name the fourth full-time city manager to lead the Fort Bend County community in just three years.
The position has been something of a revolving door in recent years, with the council most recently voting to terminate Charles “Tink” Jackson after an investigation into his hiring and firing practices with the city.
Our front-page story this week details more information about the finalists being eyed for the position.
Regardless of who becomes the manager, what happens between now and that decision will say much more about the quality of leadership on city council than it will about anything else.
Missouri City leaders have talked the talk in recent years when it comes to finding a leader to stabilize the city. They want to find someone who can bring stability to the position after years of quick turnover, they’ve said. They want to end politics in city hall, they’ve said.
Not long after Jackson took over in Missouri City, he sat down for an interview with the Star to talk about all the changes he was making in his early days. He talked excitedly about the city’s opportunities moving forward and sounded as if he planned to be there for the long haul.
The honeymoon was short-lived, with the council moving to fire Jackson just a few weeks after the article came out.
Only one thing will truly change perceptions in Missouri City, and that’s stable leadership and transparency moving forward.
Both in the case of Jackson’s ouster and in the two finalists for the job today, the council might be acting in everyone’s best interest.
But it’s hard to know that when city leaders decline to explain their reasoning, and city attorneys are loathe to release public information.
The best public relations team money can buy simply can’t buy you positive media coverage quite like good news.
We here at the Fort Bend Star cover the highs and lows of life in Fort Bend County. Like flipping a coin, sometimes that might look like a focus on bad news. But we’re just as eager to cover the positives in a community.
A stable and transparent Missouri City would be an accomplishment we could all celebrate.
Let’s all work together to make it happen.
