Many across Fort Bend County got to sleep in late on Monday, perhaps catch up on outstanding chores and spend time together in honor of Juneteenth.
While Monday, June 20, is not June 19, the day typically reserved for celebrating Juneteenth, it is the closest working day to reserve for a federal holiday this year.
As some Fort Bend County residents explained in our front-page story about celebrations across the county, Juneteenth in 2022 looks far different than the holiday Texans once celebrated decades ago.
Perhaps most notably, Juneteenth – the day commemorating June 19, 1865, when Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston and announced that Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, which was signed two years earlier, had freed enslaved people – is now a national holiday.
But in addition, the celebrations are now larger and more people know about the holiday.
These changes are all good and positive, but in some ways, it’s important to remember what Juneteenth once meant and to keep that spirit alive even as more and more across the nation learn about its importance.
Perhaps chiefly, Juneteenth is a Texas holiday through and through. The precipitating event took place in nearby Galveston County and communities across Fort Bend County have longstanding celebrations to remember the day going back generations.
I can remember the days, not so long ago, when celebrating Juneteenth felt a little bit like being part of an exclusive club. New Texas residents asked for longtime residents to explain what Juneteenth was.
Juneteenth can mean many things to different people. One need look no further than the list of events last weekend in Fort Bend County.
Missouri City, for instance, commemorated the holiday with a family night out and a gala, along with several other events. Former U.S. Rep. Pete Olson used the day to spread the word about the state of two historic cemeteries out in Kendleton, including one where former Texas House Rep. Benjamin Franklin Williams is buried.
Williams was a Republican lawmaker during Reconstruction who served three terms in the Texas Legislature, was one of the founders of the freedmen’s community in Kendleton and is the only Black man who has been nominated to be Texas Speaker of the House.
It’s a sad inevitability, but it seems we as a society have a tendency to take national holidays for granted. Who, for instance, takes time on Presidents Day earnestly considering the lives of our 46 presidents? Rather, it seems for most an excuse to take a day off of work.
Juneteenth has always held appeal for me personally because it is at once an opportunity to reflect on our collective accomplishments, while also recognizing there’s still work left to do.
The breadth of Juneteenth activities in Fort Bend County is testament to the wide meaning of the holiday in this region specifically.
So, as those lucky few of us celebrate a day away from the office, and we as a county commemorate another Juneteenth, I hope we never take the day for granted.
