After almost two years of pandemic life, it had finally started to seem like we were returning to something resembling normalcy.
No one is much talking about shutting down businesses again and, after a scary encounter with the delta variant, cases were on a downward trend.
But really since the beginning, the coronavirus pandemic has been such a strange and surreal experience. Despite the fact that close to 800,000 Americans have died since March 2020, it’s sometimes easy to feel like it’s something happening elsewhere if you’ve been lucky enough to not have a friend or loved one succumb to the virus.
And so it’s been for me.
There’s still so much we don’t yet know about the latest omicron variant of COVID-19. It might spread more quickly, and be more vaccine resistant, but it might also be less severe. Or perhaps not.
The flurry of headlines and relative lack of information might seem stressful, frustrating and befuddling as we try to decipher information and make the best decisions for ourselves and our families around the holiday season. I won’t pretend to be a medical expert myself.
But if there’s one thing I’d ask readers, it’s to urge you all to keep an eye on what’s happening. And remember that, for all the headlines about omicron, the delta variant itself never went away.
It took a good friend’s scary encounter with the virus this weekend to remind me of that fact. As much as conditions have improved since the height of the pandemic, none of that matters to someone who has lost a loved one to the virus. And things could change in an instant.
In conversations with medical experts last week, I learned that we likely will never be fully rid of the scourge that is COVID-19. Instead, the best we can hope for is that one day it will reach the point of being endemic. That is, it will follow seasonal patterns like cold or flu seasons. Many will get sick, some seriously so, but our immunity through vaccines and experience with the virus will keep it from overwhelming our hospital systems as it has during the surges we’ve seen through the pandemic.
Doctors aren’t yet sure how close we are to that point, or when we might be able to say the pandemic is over.
Muddling our way through the pandemic to this point has been mostly a system of trial and error. Some efforts have worked better than others. This is typically how science works, most of it happening outside of the public eye – experimenting and testing hypotheses in hopes of learning something.
The experience can be extremely frustrating.
We’re now mere weeks away from visiting families and driving across the state and nation to attend holiday functions, and we might soon have another coronavirus surge to contend with.
The Fort Bend Star has no place telling you how to balance those things. And even the health experts we spoke to this week said people should consider their risk tolerance and the latest information about the omicron variant when deciding what to do about the holidays.
We think there may be no better advice.
In coming days, we’ll learn more of the specifics about omicron. Likely, we will see more cases pop up across the region and in Fort Bend County.
As that happens, it’s critical for each of us to keep an eye on the latest news and use it to make informed decisions about the health and safety of our families. As isolating as the pandemic has seemed at times, it’s together that we will make our way through this, to whatever comes next.
