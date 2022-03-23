A common critique I’ve heard about journalism is that news organizations are only interested in covering negative news, and sometimes they pick on community x, person y or organization z.
I want to assure all our readers that this is not true. But I also felt that given that fact, it might be good to write a column pointing out something good.
A few weeks ago, Missouri City Mayor Robin Elackatt reached out to the Fort Bend Star and said he wanted to meet and talk about the city. It took a bit of time for our schedules to sync up, but the ultimate result of that meeting appears on today’s front page.
Missouri City has undergone a tough slate in recent years. For a time, tight 4-3 votes were the norm on the city council, and the city watched a series of city managers come and go, sometimes under a cloud of controversy.
The Fort Bend Star was there to cover every moment, and sometimes wrote editorials critical of the city’s decision-making and transparency during that time.
At long last, it appears the city might be on the cusp of something different.
Simply put, members of council seem to have buried the hatchet and agreed to move forward for the betterment of the city. And new City Manager Charles “Tink” Jackson has laid out a plan to bring stability to city administration, and interact more with residents in the community.
It’s worth bearing in mind the words of both Elackatt and Jackson that it is still early, and we shouldn’t be too quick to draw larger conclusions about whether this new approach will last in Missouri City.
But the mere fact that Elackatt reached out and wanted to talk about the good things that are happening in Missouri City speaks to the change in tone.
Cities across the country have spent big dollars in recent years on PR agencies to help them sell the positive aspects of their community to the wider world. But the recipe for success is really quite simple – transparency, honesty and a sincere passion for the community.
I think when city leaders and organizations criticize news media for being overly negative, they’re really focusing on the fact that news tends to come in waves.
That is, for a city that fires a city manager or a county that goes through a major scandal, the full story is likely to unfold over months and in a series of articles (first, there are warning signs that the manager’s time might be coming to an end, then a meeting to discuss their future, followed by a series of stories about the search and, finally, a story about hiring the new manager).
For an entity going through a period like that, I can see how it’s easy to feel like journalists are picking on them.
We aren’t. Each week, we try to present a variety of news and features on our front pages to fully cover the spectrum of life in Fort Bend County. Sometimes that will look positive, other times less so.
Take this very edition as a good example. From a feature on the Bush High School boys soccer team making the playoffs to stories about Sugar Land and Missouri City and one about elder fraud, we’ve deliberately strived for a mix of soft and hard news from several different areas in our coverage space.
But just as news comes in cycles, it seems like Missouri City might be about to enter a new, more upbeat one.
Time will tell how sustainable these changes will be a year, two years from now.
For now, let’s celebrate the positive and transparent direction the city has taken of late.
