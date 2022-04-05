Of all the crime-related topics a newspaper might cover, perhaps the most rife of them all is anything that deals with gangs.
I’m not sure what it is, exactly, but we as a culture are obsessed with them. One might consider the old mafia movies, like the Godfather, as dealing with them. And the various streaming platforms host an abundance of both fictional television shows and true crime documentaries about the crimes that have been committed in the name of gangs.
But it’s important to remember that in many cases our imaginations far outpace any reality.
The Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office and other law enforcement agencies have likely had this fact on their minds when discussing the recent anti-gang operation they say netted almost 100 arrests.
On the one hand, they want to reassure residents that they’re taking the problem of gangs seriously. But on the other hand, they don’t want to overstate the fact, or glorify bad actors. Which is why the recent news conference and subsequent conversations were somewhat lacking in material information.
Those of us here at the Fort Bend Star, however, would argue that radical transparency is the best way to handle tricky issues like gangs.
Rather than speak in vague generalities, we should instead be as specific as humanely possible. How big of a problem are gangs? Which gangs are the biggest problem? Where are the gangs operating? What are some of the recent crimes gangs are being investigated in connection to?
Even with the limited information I gleaned in my conversations with law enforcement, I learned some interesting facts that I wouldn’t have known otherwise.
For instance, Tango Blast – a gang with which I had no familiarity before reporting our front-page story – has a bigger membership number in Texas than MS-13 – an organization that has filled reams of newsprint in recent years with their exploits.
Investigators told me that while MS-13 is active in Fort Bend County, it is by no means the organization with the highest membership in Fort Bend County.
Capt. Brad Whichard in an interview with the Star said he wasn’t convinced gang-related crimes are on the uptick, but rather that the public is just becoming more aware of them through political candidates discussing the crimes of MS-13 and other alarmist headlines.
Through previous reporting on gangs at other newspapers, I’ve learned that the most common problem posed by gangs operating in an area are not the gruesome killings and over-the-top violence you read about all the time, but rather, the countless stray bullets that might not show up in police statistics.
I’ve covered many drive-by shootings without a single injury, but where entire blocks of a neighborhood are strewn with bullets. Since no one was shot, it’s easy for residents not living in the neighborhood to forget.
But for those who’ve been watching TV late at night as a bullet comes through the wall, it’s not something you ever forget.
Rather than responding to a growing problem, it seems local law enforcement is trying to get ahead of the game with these task forces and investigators dedicated to gathering intelligence. This should be praised.
A key piece of battling an issue, however, is public awareness. And in a culture in which the most extreme and shocking image tends to be what captures the imagination, the best tool to inform the public is frank honesty.
If residents know what to expect, what to notice and where activity is happening, it will demystify the whole subject. Gangs are a societal problem, but not in the way that fiction would tell us. We’d all do well to listen and learn if we want to seriously confront the problem.
