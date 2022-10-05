I’ve never been overly certain what sort of audience tunes in for my thoughts each week, but this week we’re hoping for some active participation.
Namely, we’d love to hear about everyone’s favorite restaurants in Fort Bend County. Whether you’re someone with a neighborhood favorite, or maybe you’re a small restaurant owner yourself hoping to spread the word about your business.
We’d love to hear from each and every one of you.
Taking over as food reviewer earlier this year was one of the greatest blessings of my journalism career. I’ve always enjoyed finding new hidden gems, and Fort Bend County is especially blessed with some wonderful restaurants.
Each week, we strive to bring you something new and interesting to try. And no doubt, even after years of finding new places, there’s still many undiscovered talents lying in wait.
But there are limits to what Google can find.
Some of my favorite memories dining out around the Houston area have been the moments where I discovered something totally unique, not on any “best of” list. And almost anyone who has lived in a place for an extended period has such a place.
When I think about some of the especially unique places I’ve stumbled across over the years, I think of a Filipino restaurant in Galveston that only opens when the cruise ships come into town; a Vietnamese sandwich shop tucked into a mostly-empty mall in deep East Texas; a roadside café serving a local seafood soup in Costa Rica; and a beloved college hangout that made its burgers just right, hidden beneath the intersection of two overpasses in DFW.
There’s something beautiful about the hunt for these hidden, underappreciated haunts. And something equally beautiful about the conversations and memories traded about them.
There’s a sort of funny Anthony Bourdain quote I think about when writing about food.
“Do we really want to travel in hermetically sealed popemobiles through the rural provinces of France, Mexico and the Far East, eating only in Hard Rock Cafes and McDonald’s?” he asked. “Or. Do we want to eat without fear, tearing into the local stew, the humble taqueria’s mystery meat, the sincerely offered gift of lightly grilled fish head?”
One need not go as far as France to find wonderful eating experiences. Rather, they’re all around us. And all it takes is a little insider knowledge, a trading of intel to send someone off on a journey.
If there’s ever been a restaurant near and dear to your heart that you wish more people knew about, please reach out to me at mdegrood@fortbendstar.com. And feel no need to stop at just one recommendation.
There’s a chance we might visit your neighborhood favorite in a future edition of the Star. And we’d be thankful for the opportunity to share a moment, however indirectly, with our readers.
There’s a hidden world of delicious food out there waiting for us. And it’s starting conversations like these that will allow more of us to fall deeper in love with the beauty of Fort Bend County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.