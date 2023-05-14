Making the grad

Good morning, graduating class of 2023. For the next few minutes --- although sitting there sweating in those heavy, black robes under a hot mortar board -- it may seem longer – you will hear me impart some advice that will make your life easier, more profitable and certainly more enjoyable. Here are some words of wisdom: Warn your parents that this afternoon you will be going home with old computers, unread books and clothes that haven’t been dry cleaned since you left as a freshman. Give your mother a list of meals you like. That means pizza, tacos and beer. You have also been eating dorm food. Please, Mom, no more liver and soggy week-old cabbage.
Let’s talk about jobs. After a few months back home sleeping till noon and linked to your iPhone, your parents are going to drop hints like: “I hear there is an opening down at the pig rendering plant,” or, “Repeat after me: ‘Please pull up to the next window for your order.’” Maybe you will just find a note on your bed with the monthly rent rate for your room.
Don’t say you can’t find a job. America has an unemployment rate of about 3.4 percent, which hasn’t been that low since Eisenhower was president. The Houston Rockets need a team and Texas needs a governor. The University of Texas at Austin recently had an opening for its men’s tennis coach because the former coach was caught receiving $10,000 to get an unqualified player into UT and on his team, and the men’s basketball coach was fired for allegedly beating up his live-in fiancé. Speaking of coaches, the Texas A&M Aggies may soon be looking for a new head football coach if you can live on $90-million over 10 years.
More about money. The average cost of college tuition in the U.S. for undergraduate students has more than tripled -- 3.15 times -- over the last 58 years. It rose from $4,336 in 1963 to $13,777 in 2020, and that's accounting for inflation. It’s even higher for private universities. Over the past three decades, the average cost to attend a private four-year university climbed to more than three times that of a public institution. I could never figure out why college tuitions keep outpacing everything else. It makes no sense. All they do it pay professors.
Some of you may have a student debt. Actually, most of you do – 45 million or 60 percent of graduates owe – get this -- $1.76 trillion. That is more than both auto loan and credit card debt and is the second-highest source of consumer debt – being beaten out only by mortgage loans. The average student with loans graduates nearly $25,000 in debt. For Texas it’s even higher: $32,920 for a total of $120.0 billion. A lot of students run up a debt but don’t graduate. Nearly one-third of them. About 16 percent of borrowers are in default. This brings up a worry. That debt doesn’t go away. Only 37.5 percent of people with student debt are younger than 30, the rest are between 35 and 49. Those old codgers are deadbeats: one third of them are in default.
So you’re in debt. Maybe really deep. More than 600,000 borrowers each has more than $200,000 in student debt, and this number continues to rise. But help is on the way -- maybe. President Joe Biden wants to forgive or at least reduce the amount students owe to the rest of us. (Federal student loans account for 92 percent of student debt, and the remaining percentage is private student loans.)
President Biden’s one-time forgiveness plan could cost $30 billion per year over the next decade, according to the U.S. Department of Education. The plan calls for forgiving up to $10,000 per federal student loan borrower, or up to $20,000 for those who have Pell Grants. Sen. Bernie Sanders (campaign slogan: “Yes, there is a free lunch”) wants to forgive the entire amount of the feds’ share which is $1.6 trillion. It gets even better. This debt relief will not be treated as taxable income by the IRS. GOP members of Congress want to forgive zero. The U.S. Supreme Court is supposed to rule on this, so before you go putting up a “Sanders in 24” sign, check its ruling. You ask, “But I’ve been paying off my loanf or 20 years. Do I get a rebate?” That comes under the heading of “tough luck,” but you might check with Sen. Sanders.
After more than three years of having your payments put on hold as part of Covid-19 relief efforts, you may have to start repaying your loan. No one has said exactly when that will be, even though the official date is June 30. Here is another possibility: Maybe Mexico will pay for it.
In your senior year you have been counting the days until you would be right here, leaving college behind. “At last,” you sigh, “no more 8 a.m. classes, no more pulling all-nighters cramming material I should have learned earlier.” So you cry: “I’m out!” I’ve got some bad news. You are about to go into the real world beyond the hedges and halls of ivy. Awaits you are jury duty, taxes, finding an apartment without rats that you can afford. Going on-line looking for a spouse or just a date. Ladies and gentlemen, you’re not out. You’re in.
Another fate that awaits you as alumni: this school will track you down wherever you are, hounding you for money. The UT students sing, “The eyes of Texas are upon you, you cannot get away. Do not think you can escape them.” They are unknowingly singing about the UT Alumni Giving Program. Finally, assuming you do find work, next year another graduating class will be sitting in these very chairs, all thinking the same thing: “When I graduate, how can I take his job?” You have a one-year head start. Get busy.
