Maroon is also a verb

THE CLASSROOM – Welcome, students, to the first class in Journalism 101 here at Texas A&M. As you may know, this school once had a Department of Journalism, but it was abolished. Something about teaching the truth. One of its graduates was that noted journalist, Lyle Lovett. But now we are back to teach how journalists work, why they work and why they aren’t woke. I’d like to set forth a few rules for the classroom. You ag majors please don’t bring your lab work from other classes. Those chickens and goats make such a racket. Members of the Corps of Cadets, do not march in. Band members can leave your tubas and bass drums in the hallway. For all of you, this is not a football game so you don’t have to stand the entire class. Turn off your tape recorders, iPhones and videos. What I say will certainly be used against me. But for the record, I love Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.
I see most of you already have your textbooks. That must have been difficult since many books on my list have been deemed “unpatriotic,” “left-of-center” or “marginally suspicious of treason,” the latter being banned since it contained a chapter on the First Amendment. I still can’t figure out why the textbook on “Transitions of Type” was excluded except one regent said, “I don’t want any trans taught at A&M.” During this semester we shall discuss the following: “How to Spot Fake News,” “The Wit and Wisdom of Melania Trump” and see several shows with Sean Hannity. Please hold your applause. Also we shall hone your ability to write alternative facts.
Incidentally, why any of you would want to go into journalism eludes me. There are no jobs awaiting you. Take up a profession that has a future like beekeeping or valet parking. Anyway, today let’s start with some do’s and don’t’s. Don’t use the term “Hullabaloo, Caneck! Caneck!” It might be a secret code used by the deep state. Public officials will stonewall your embarrassing questions about their sexual harassment charges for as long as they can, then will snort, “That’s old news.” If you are interviewing a politician on TV, don’t let her reply to your inquiry by saying, “That’s a great question.” Do not use unsubstantiated numbers. British Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli said, "There are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies and statistics." Here is an example: In 1990, the U.S. Census Bureau announced that the College Station-Bryan area led the nation in the percentage of movers. Forty-one percent of the area's residents had moved within 15 months. Of course they moved! They were college students. Every single year tens of thousands of you move to A&M in the fall and move out in the summer.
You aspiring sportswriters, no good sports story goes without lots of clichés. They are not the New York Yankees but the Pinstripes. The Dallas Cowboys are either the ‘Boys or America’s Team. In a bad season, they are the Houston Lastros. The ball was hit like a frozen rope. He was as cool as the other side of the pillow. Try not to tell the reader who won a game, how and the final score until maybe the tenth paragraph.
When you signed up for classes in journalism, you were led to believe this department would be headed by a famed Black journalist and scholar, Dr. Kathleen McElroy. She is a graduate of A&M and served for four years as director of the UT-Austin School of Journalism and Media. She worked for 30 years at The New York Times, was a Pulitzer Prizes juror and has done research on the relationship between the news media and race — including in newsroom practices. Dr. McElroy was considered quite a catch and was welcomed here at A&M with great fanfare.
Oops. Her hiring ignited an Aggie bonfire. Regent Mike Hernandez said in an email to President M. Katherine Banks and Chancellor John Sharp that “granting tenure to somebody with this background is going to be a difficult sell for many on the (board).” He suggested they “put the brakes on this.” He added: “The New York Times is one of the leading main stream media sources in our country. It is common knowledge that they are biased and progressive leaning. The same exact thing can be said about the university (small u) of Texas. Yet that is Dr. McElroy’s résumé in a nutshell.” President Banks received several negative calls from former students including an organization called the Rudder Association. The Sul Ross Group of aging Ags also voiced its displeasure. Dr. McElroy was then offered a five-year, non-tenured position, and then a one-year contract which could be rescinded at any time.
After the dirty dust had settled, President Banks resigned as did José Luis Bermúdez as interim dean of College of Arts and Sciences, which includes the journalism department, though he remains a professor here. Chancellor Sharp, taking a line from Sergeant Shultz in “Hogan’s Heroes,” said, “I see nothing. I was not here. I did not even get up this morning.” Dr. McElroy said no thanks and was paid off with $1 million, which is almost more than our head football coach Jimbo Fisher spills. You all know the embarrassing story of A&M professor Joy Alonzo who was placed on administrative leave after she was accused of making personal attacks against Lt. Gov. Patrick during a guest lecture at UTMB in Galveston. That accusation fell apart but it showed who actually runs Texas A&M. The latest problem has been with the 12th Man Trust set up to fund our athletes. The IRS said the group couldn’t do that and the fund was dissolved. In a press release they said, “The last thing we would want to do is bring any dishonor to Texas A&M University.” It’s too late.
Any questions? Yes, you in back. Oh, why do our university leaders keep bowing to politicians and wealthy outsiders? That’s a great question but that’s old news.
Ashby gigs ‘em at ashby2@comcast.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.