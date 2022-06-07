It might sound strange to say, but we here at the Fort Bend Star give credit to Fort Bend County’s Chief Medical Examiner Stephen Pustilnik for his frank and honest explanation on why the county is undergoing an expansion to its facilities.
In our experience, there’s been a strange disconnect between elected leaders and unelected administrators and the voters and residents that they serve. At one instance, residents expect their leaders to be infallible, while also asking them to be honest.
Many times, the end result is the professional politician who does their best to sand away the rough edges, at least for anyone who might be watching.
But running a county or a city or any sort of organization is a tricky business. Things don’t always go smoothly or as planned. And even with a multi-million-dollar budget, sometimes things get overlooked.
Lost in all the talk about how Fort Bend County is one of the fastest-growing and most diverse counties in America is the fact that it has evolved, almost overnight, from a mostly rural, somewhat suburban area into a county with almost a million residents.
That change is hard to conceptualize. But imagine what must have changed in such a short time.
While county agencies might have been able to rely on a small-town, informal system of operating, that’s no longer logistically possible for a region this big.
And it seems, at least to those of us here at the Star, that that’s exactly the situation Pustilnik found himself in while researching the county’s death rate.
A non-expert might read this story and be shocked at how Fort Bend County could spend so much money, only to find out they’d severely undercounted the number of cases they’d investigate each year.
But is it really so strange that law enforcement agencies and hospitals, in the years before the formation of a county medical examiner’s office, might resort to informal ways of handling death cases?
This isn’t a story with good guys and bad guys vying over the use of taxpayer funding. Rather, it’s an instance of the old way of doing things running up against the future.
We applaud Pustilnik for his willingness to meet the challenge head-on.
The chief medical examiner was upfront and clear with the Star about what had led to the decision to expand the office’s facilities in such quick order. Other elected leaders in Fort Bend County and across the nation could do well to learn from Pustilnik’s example.
More than just his honesty, we also appreciate his expertise and engagement with the data to learn more about the conditions and headwinds Fort Bend County finds itself in.
There’s no doubt that Fort Bend County must still face a bevy of challenges as it transitions from youthful innocence into its full-grown adulthood. We can only hope those in charge of handling that development will handle it with as much maturity, humility and open-mindedness as those with the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner’s Office.
We should all read this story as an example of how county agencies should operate. It’s not about being perfect. It’s about constant self-reflection and a willingness to admit when things haven’t gone entirely to plan and a desire to change course when necessary.
