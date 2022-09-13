As is so often the case when you start dating someone seriously, you inherit a completely new set of friendships.
Such is how I came to know Rebecca and Peter. Rebecca, first, as one of my wife’s dear friends for many years and, later, Peter, when Rebecca moved to Scotland and started dating him.
I can’t recall exactly how it began, but near the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Peter and I began conversing somewhat regularly, bonding at first over our shared interests (soccer, good food, etc.) and hatreds (Lazio, Rangers, etc.), but before we knew it I would turn to him as a close confidant.
At a time when no one was seeing much of anyone in person, our friendship with Rebecca and Peter seemed as close as any other. Michelle and I would spend virtual game nights with them and, on occasion, Peter and I would share a beer and stream a match.
Last weekend, Peter and Rebecca came to visit us – Rebecca’s first trip back home since the start of the pandemic and Peter’s first-ever stop in Texas.
I’m really not sure if their visit was at all indicative of what someone might picture a trip to Texas would look like, but over the course of several days, we shared our little slice of the Lone Star State with our dear friends.
We had good conversation at Vino & Vinyl in Sugar Land Town Square. There was enough good food at Houston’s Hobbit Café, St. Arnold’s and elsewhere to fill us up for weeks. We took them to see the bay near Bacliff and San Leon. They enjoyed our suburban backyard while petting our beloved border collie, Molly Ivins. And, of course, no visit to the Houston area would be complete without catching an Astros game.
It was such a perfect weekend that, by its end, I found myself wishing it wouldn’t end. There were still countless more sights and sounds to enjoy.
Matthew, why are you taking space in the Fort Bend Star to talk about a weekend with friends? Why would readers care?
Well, I share because the visit reminded me of two important lessons that we might all already know. But they’re still worth repeating, nonetheless.
The first is that our area is truly special.
We talk all the time about the diversity of Fort Bend County. But anyone who lives in the area knows it’s not just limited to that. The Houston region shares so many wonders, and a person who lives in one county doesn’t just live in that single slice of life.
From the waters of Galveston to the woods north of Houston to the beauty of Brazos Bend State Park, we live in a gorgeous part of the world. Anyone would feel lucky to call it home.
The second lesson is that moments are precious. And time spent with loved ones should always be savored.
In the hustle and bustle of everyday life, sometimes it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. One might find themselves counting down the days until the next vacation, or the next highlight.
But tomorrow is never promised. And there’s little that compares to the love of a good friend, a devoted pet or family member.
Michelle, Molly and I’s time with Rebecca and Peter this weekend might not have been long enough, but you can bet that we’ll continue to savor each snippet of conversation we share in the months and years to come.
I’m thankful for the chance to share Texas with our friends, including one who’d never seen it before.
And I look forward to the next time fate brings us together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.