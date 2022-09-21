For those that follow news across the Houston region in recent weeks, you might have noticed a depressing trend.
In this edition of the Fort Bend Star, we wrote about how a false threat call and multiple fights had led to the arrest of one student and many scared and nervous parents in Fort Bend ISD.
But that’s hardly been the only instance lately of false threats leading to hours of anxiety and uncertainty as parents and students alike wait to learn whether they’re in danger or whether someone with a sick sense of humor woke up and decided to put everyone on edge for a day.
A SWAT team, for instance, checked classrooms at Heights High School in Houston last week after someone called in a report of an active shooter, according to a news article in the Leader newspaper. Before law enforcement administrators could explain what had happened to listeners, parents and students at the school posted frantic messages on social media and heard rumors that as many as 10 children might be dead.
A USA Today report found more than 30 school districts across the country had received false alarms and threats about campuses within the last week.
Sadly, we live in a day and age where such calls can’t be dismissed out of hand.
Just last school year, a gunman shot and killed 19 elementary schoolchildren and two teachers and injured another 17 people at an elementary school in Uvalde, according to a Texas Tribune article. And that shooting is just the tip of the iceberg in an expansive list of school shootings in recent years.
Parents are understandably upset and calling for more security to prevent future shootings and school districts and law enforcement agencies across Fort Bend County have announced plans to hire more officers, patrol schools more often and more.
For instance, if voters approved a tax rate election in November, Fort Bend ISD plans to hire enough officers to have one patrolling each elementary school campus full-time, according to district administrators.
Perhaps more officers, or more high-tech security features or more secure campuses will reduce the likelihood of school shootings.
One must ask whether this is the future we want for our children and our children’s children, however.
Those of us of a certain age can remember a time when schools were a mostly carefree space. You showed up to learn, you played and ate with friends and you got to go home and tell your parents about it at the end of a school day.
No doubt school district police officers are trying their best to protect students while also balancing their unique position in schools to build relationships with students.
But should every elementary school need its own police officer to make sure students are safe at all times? What effects does this gradual increase of safety measures have on students’ well-being?
District administrators and law enforcement professionals have limited oversight over a specific slice of the pie – school security – and the work they do thinking outside the box and slowly covering more and more job duties should be commended.
If we can picture a better future, a future without quite so much stress and anxiety, it’s worth asking ourselves, who should be part of the conversation that isn’t currently?
