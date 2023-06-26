Name that school

Stephen F. Austin is still with us. No, not “The Father of Texas” but the university in Nacogdoches up in the East Texas piney woods that is named for him. The reason we mention this is because of what did and didn’t happen. Stephen F. Austin State University (can we call it just SFA?) has become yet another school of The University of Texas System which already has nine academic institutions and five health–science centers. Why after an even 100 years is SFA changing its position? Money of course. Four of Texas’ major university systems sought to acquire the East Texas school, and the UT System won out. As the school’s regents noted, by coming under the Burnt Orange Blanket SFA has access to the Permanent University Fund, or PUF. That’s the state fund that collects royalties from oil and gas leases on 2.1 million acres of land in West Texas that goes to the UT and Texas A&M University Systems. PUF is worth $48.3 billion (but it grows by $5 million a day), giving those systems an endowment that is the largest of any public schools in the nation.
SFA will immediately receive $1 million more for annual scholarships and $5.5 million for faculty salaries. Tenured faculty will still remain tenured and tenure-track faculty will remain on the tenure track. Students (12,969 of them) will also maintain their enrollment. That’s what happened. This is what didn’t happen: The school will retain its mascot (Lumberjacks), colors (purple and white) and – a roll of the Lumberjack band’s drums – its name. In the past schools that joined the UT System had to add “at (wherever”) to differentiate them from UT at Arlington, Commerce, Tyler, Permian Basin, Dallas, San Antonio and on and on. (And, no, we don’t have a UT-Trump.) SFA will not become The University of Texas at Nacogdoches.
What did they do with Texas Western? What about the Texas State University for Negroes? (The latter is now Texas Southern University.) And where is the CIA – College for Industrial Arts? Texas State University began as Southwest Texas State Teachers College, then they dropped the “teachers,” eventually changed “college” to “university” and became Southwest Texas State University. Then it became Texas State University. But the university retains its school motto: “The Only School in Texas That Produced a U.S. President.” My father said he always wanted to be a cheerleader at that school so he could lead a cheer: “Rah, rah, rah. Southwest Texas State Teachers College Bobcats!” By the time he finished the cheer, the game would be over.
Texas A&M-Commerce started out as East Texas State Teachers College. One of its students, who made money sweeping out classrooms and ringing the campus bell every 45 minutes, was Sam Rayburn. UT-Arlington got its name because of fearful Aggies. The school began as Arlington College in 1895 as a private school for 1st through 10th grades. It then became Arlington Military Academy and in 1923 changed to the North Texas Agricultural College. In 1949 the school became Arlington State College and joined the Texas A&M System. A&M President Earl Rudder resisted developing ASC into a university with graduate programs. Rudder and the Texas A&M Board of Regent saw ASC as a threat to the College Station campus, so it withheld construction funding and blocked degree development. The school switched to the UT System and changed its name once again, this time to The University of Texas-Arlington.
This renaming schools is practically a cottage (or college) industry. We started early. The very first venture by the state into higher education was not, as many think, The University of Texas, but theAgricultural and Mechanical College of Texas, which eventually became the Texas Agricultural and
Mechanical College – they put the “Texas” part up front. Today it is called Texas A&M University. But do you know what the actual, official name is? Texas A&M University. No periods after either the A or the M because they no longer stand for words. Same for Texas Tech. It began life as West Texas A&M and was supposed to be in Abilene, but became Texas Technological College in Lubbock. Today it is Texas Tech University. There is no period after Tech.
Then there is UT-El Paso, now known as UTEP. It began as the State School of Mines and Metallurgy and for the first decade awarded one single degree: engineer of mining. For years it was called TexasWestern University. The school has a certain appeal because its buildings were modeled after temples in Bhutan. You don’t often see that in West Texas. We also have one university named after the president of another university, which is odd. Sul Ross was president of Texas A&M. Now we have Sul Ross State University, which plays lousy football but has one great rodeo team.
Our schools’ names can get very confusing. We have the University of Houston (with four campuses and four different names) and Sam Houston State University. If you say, “My money and my kid go to Houston,” which one? Then there is Austin College which is in Sherman and Stephen F. Austin State University. Students say they attend “Georgetown,” which is in Washington, D.C., but some people think the student means Southwestern University, which is in Georgetown, Texas.
One name we can never get right is Texas Woman’s University in Denton. The school was opened in 1903 as the Girls Industrial College, then changed two years later to College of Industrial Arts or CIA. In 1934 it became the Texas State College for Women. In 1957 the name was changed to its present Texas Woman’s University, singular possessive, and no one ever gets it right.
As for Stephen F. Austin State University, it’s the only school I know of that has an initial in its name. (The F is for Fuller.) And “The Father of Texas” never married and was not a father.
