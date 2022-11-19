Greetings! My name is Ken Fountain, and I'm the new Managing Editor of the Fort Bend Star, your home for local news. I'm honored to have been chosen for this role and to begin working with a great team, some of whom I've worked with before.
A little bit about myself: I'm a Houston native (growing up mostly in Alief) and have spent most of my life in the region, save for a part of my childhood in Louisiana and in California while I was serving in the Navy and a couple of years after I mustered out. There, I served as a Journalist in the Public Affairs Office of an aircraft carrier. My first job as a civilian journalist was at a small community paper in suburban San Diego, before I returned to Texas.
Since then, I have worked in journalism in various capacities, including at newspapers large and small, at a legal news service, and as a stringer for an international wire service. I've also taken a couple of career detours into academia and the nonprofit sector.
But now I've returned to community newspapers, where my roots are. I've always found that community newspapers are where the journalistic rubber meets the road.
People really care about the goings-on in their hometowns. They want to know what their City Council is doing, how their kids' schools are performing, how local businesses are faring, and what's going on with the local infrastructure. They want you to report on it all, and they want you to get it right.
While I didn't grow up in Fort Bend, I have family ties to the area going back nearly three decades. I've been living here back a few years, and I've marveled at how the place has grown and changed.
As my very talented predecessor in this role, Matt deGroode, noted in one of his final columns for the Star, people both inside and outside Fort Bend County have been paying a lot of attention of late to our diversity. By coincidence, that change in demographics roughly coincides with the period of which I've been acquainted with the county.
As Dr. Stephen Klineberg, the Rice University sociologist and emeritus professor, often notes in his presentations, Fort Bend may be the most diverse county in the nation, with the four major racial groups at near parity.
Klineberg is fond of saying that Houston (by which he means the greater Houston region) is, demographically speaking, where the rest of the country will be by the middle of the century. And in many ways, Fort Bend has led the charge.
A few weeks ago, I attended the area's first Dia de los Meurtos celebration at Sugar Land Town Square and was amazed at the huge turnout, made up of people of all stripes.
Just last week, I made a reporting trip to Quail Valley Middle School. On the wall of the reception area is an image featuring the word "Welcome" in various languages. By my count there were 29 languages represented, all of which I'm told are spoken in Fort Bend County.
The county has also gone from what was once a largely agricultural place to a bustling suburban one, with all of the advantages and challenges that entails.
All of this change hasn't gone without some resistance and controversy, as a recent New York Times noted. With the demographic change has come a change in the political tenor of the county, once solidly red and now purple. This kind of change can have wide-ranging effects, which will be welcomed by many but not by all. That is the way of things, but I feel we can all strive to make our county a better place.
It's a lot to try to get a handle on as I begin this job. So I'll end with an appeal. Of course, please reach out to me with story ideas and news tips. But also, reach out to me to discuss your concerns, your hopes, and your ideas on how to make Fort Bend County the best place it can be. You can reach me at KFountain@fortbendstar.com.
