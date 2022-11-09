Living and working in Fort Bend County, sometimes it’s easy to get caught up in the things that are said about the county instead of what those things mean.
To wit, much of the talk in recent weeks and months has been about the November elections. Who will win the Fort Bend County area races? What does that mean for the future of Texas?
Inevitably, these conversations lead to discussions about the county’s diversity and status as a purple county.
Outside of elections, those outside Fort Bend County still love to talk about the same things. But the specifics might differ – rather than discoursing about elections, the talk is all about policy decisions.
Lost in all of the above, however, is the thing itself – the people, the diversity and the stories of Fort Bend County.
This week, our centerpiece story is about a Clements High School student who, at a time many students are still trying to decide what they want to do for a career, is busy trying to make it as a musician.
He already has several albums on iTunes and is performing a benefit concert later this month.
But really, that’s the tip of the iceberg of interesting stories in Fort Bend County.
One of my favorite lazy-day pastimes is looking on Wikipedia to see what famous figures were born in different communities. A look through county cities is particularly illuminating. Missouri City, for instance, has produced everyone from rapper Travis Scott to political commentator Paul Begala to NFL standout Jake Matthews, to name but a few.
In the time I’ve been managing editor here, I’ve had a chance to meet several of the extraordinary individuals that call Fort Bend County home.
From the businessowners trying to make it in the crowded restaurant industry to the pastors and religious leaders trying to make a difference each day in the lives of those living here – there are enough stories to fill a lifetime.
There’ve even been a few writing for us, such as the high school student who freelanced for us earlier this year.
With the advent of social media, one need not wait for class reunions to catch up with how our old classmates are doing these days.
The same is true of Fort Bend County residents.
Over the next weeks and months, take some time to look at what your neighbors are accomplishing. And then look beyond your immediate neighborhoods.
There are so many interesting and remarkable people making their mark in Fort Bend County each and every day.
And so when we’re focused on the national talking points, or politics, or generalized statements about Fort Bend County, perhaps the focus is better directed toward them.
