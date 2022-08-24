Thinking back to March 2020, one of the most impressive things to watch was people coming together in our greatest time of need.
While I was still working in Galveston County at the time, the images I got to see of people bringing truckloads of donations to food banks and neighbors helping neighbors make ends meet, was one of the most encouraging things I’ve ever seen.
It’s not dissimilar from the hope I felt after Hurricane Harvey, where people put aside any differences they might normally have to help anyone who needed it.
Fortunately, the worst parts of the pandemic are seemingly behind us today. The unemployment rate is hovering around 3.5 percent and our chance to celebrate community is more available than in the first few months after March 2020.
Driving around beautiful Fort Bend County, it’s easy to feel like life isn’t so bad. And for many of us, it’s not.
But for those of our neighbors that are still struggling, it’s important not to forget that our help is still needed – that one of the greatest acts we can take as a community is to help those in need.
This week, we spoke to Catholic Charities in Fort Bend and several other nonprofit organizations and learned that a growing number of county residents struggle with food insecurity.
More than that, the organizations set up to help those residents in need are themselves struggling, in no small part because donations aren’t pouring in like they once did.
Charity experts explained that the reasons for this were many, though most not unexpected. Donors, including businesses and individuals, are themselves struggling with increased prices and concern about the economic state of things moving forward.
Furthermore, it doesn’t seem like there’s as much of a need as there was when people were losing their jobs in droves back in March 2020, according to experts.
To some degree, that’s right. Conditions aren’t as bad as they were back then.
Local organizations are still facing a significant uptick to how much demand they faced before the pandemic, however. Catholic Charities in the county, for instance, served about 300 homes per week before the pandemic. That number rose to about 2,000 at the height of the pandemic, but the organization is still serving between 1,000 and 1,400 families per week, according to experts.
The takeaway here isn’t to chide anyone for forgetting the need out there. Rather, the Fort Bend Star urges its readers to remember the greatness we’re capable of when we band together to help those in need.
If you can, please make a point to donate to one of the many organizations working to serve those in need.
Something deep within our beings brings us together in times of strife, as we’ve seen several times recently. But what sets a good community apart from a great one is the sustainability and willingness to keep a helping hand ready for a neighbor at all times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.