It’s funny how politics works sometimes.
As a longtime reporter who does his best to stay out of partisan politics, I’ve long held this idea of what I think local government should look like.
Sure, we might all have our differences of opinion, but at a certain point, I believe local issues escape the narrow ideological confines of Washington D.C.
Being a Democrat or a Republican provides no quick response to questions like, “Should we build a road here or there?”
In other words, local politics should be about local issues.
All of these thoughts came to mind once again when I received a news release from Fort Bend County Judge KP George’s office inviting Disney to make its home in Fort Bend County.
My initial thought was, ‘This is not news.’ I might like to be a billionaire, but that desire alone does not a news story make. Similarly, if George were serious about bringing Disney to Fort Bend County, I’d imagine there might be more effective avenues to pursue than a Friday morning news dump.
If that had been the end of it, I would likely not still be thinking of the Disney overture, though.
What got me is when I started perusing through a list of recent news releases from George’s office. The list included one reminding people about a local youth leadership program and several commemorating national events (child abuse prevention month, women’s history month, etc.).
Noticeably absent from that list were any news releases diving into the particulars about life in Fort Bend County. In fact, the last Fort Bend County-centric release I saw was one from more than a month ago when George downgraded the county’s coronavirus risk rating.
As the office sent out a series of releases about national events, however, a spokesperson for George recently declined to weigh into the topic of Fort Bend County residents’ current lack of access to online court records.
Please don’t mistake this column as a broadside against George. The judge’s office has invited us to visit and been helpful on numerous occasions, and we expect to have a solid working relationship moving forward.
Rather, this is an example of an endemic problem we’ve noticed in elected leaders across Fort Bend County.
We believe the reason George opted to dive into the current controversy between Florida and Disney is not out of a serious desire to bring the company to Fort Bend County, but because supporters instinctively have strong reactions to it (both positive and negative).
One need look no further than the bevy of news stations that decided to write short articles about the judge’s release.
Living in a purple county should be a good thing. In theory, it means that every vote counts and each elected official could potentially be held accountable come the next election.
This has worked far differently in practice than in theory, in our estimation. Rather than a bunch of elected leaders making measured decisions trying to garner support on both sides of the political aisle, we have elected leaders who are terrified of saying the wrong thing.
And so, more often than not, they simply don’t say anything.
It might seem like diving into the latest national controversy over Disney might be an easy way to upset at least a decent portion of voters, but it’s actually much easier to calculate the effects of it than, say, deciding to weigh into the latest drainage project controversy.
Having spent much of this column critiquing politicians, I’ll end with a request for our readers. That is, give your elected leaders some leeway, but also be sure to hold them accountable.
In order to enjoy the benefits of living in a purple county, it’s critical that we transcend the boundaries of partisan politics that have enmeshed the U.S. Legislature in gridlock.
Our politicians aren’t perfect, and we shouldn’t ask them to be. Sometimes they’ll say something that winds up not working out in the long run. But I’d rather have an elected leader willing to speak frankly than someone unwilling to speak at all.
And maybe worst of all is the politician who’s willing to talk abundantly without saying much of anything.
More than anything, we need to hold our elected leaders accountable for Fort Bend County issues.
