Mondays are typically the busiest day of our week, the day we spend piecing the paper together so that they are ready to appear on your doorstep by Wednesday.
Last week, we woke up hours earlier than usual because we’d been keeping an eye on reports that high temperatures might cause tight grid conditions and were worried that we might not finish the paper on time if power went out.
Judging by social media alone, we were hardly alone.
There are weeks when it seems like many bad things coalesce together, and the front page of this week’s paper is a perfect indicator of that.
The state of Texas’ power grid seems less than stellar and, indeed, the nation’s infrastructure as a whole is in need of major improvements and fast.
As with most things these days, the one thing stopping that from happening is a political culture that seems more content to wage culture wars than come together for a compromise that benefits all of us.
I covered the maritime industry for several years and I remember experts talking about the different approaches a city might take toward its port. One port, for instance, might put all its eggs in the cruising basket – a seemingly smart investment given how popular it is.
But the downfall to that approach became evident during the pandemic – if all your business is in one basket, you’re left holding an empty basket.
Other port administrators argued the best approach is a multi-faceted approach.
And it seems both our state and the nation could learn something from that.
Rather than debate over whether nuclear, oil and gas or renewable resources provide the best path forward, why don’t we rephase the conversation entirely?
In conversations with a local landowner and energy expert, we learned this week that for years, capital investment had been pouring into Texas for wind and solar developments. The people supplying this capital were hardly partisan actors, but rather smart businesspeople looking for a return on their investment.
It’s not that wind and solar are inherently superior to nuclear or that nuclear is better than oil and gas. Rather, each power source, correctly designed, is valuable toward powering Texas as a whole.
If you’re looking for a place to blame for our recent collective PTSD for the state of the grid, one need look no further than the state of the infrastructure surrounding it.
Reporting has emerged in recent weeks showing that power generators have been working nonstop around the state and that even before the temperatures spiked, power plants hadn’t received the necessary maintenance and upgrades to remain operational in inclement weather.
There’s even an example in Fort Bend County Unit 8 of the W.A. Parish Plant will remain offline until at least Dec. 31 after a fire there earlier this year caused damage to the facility.
At a certain point, officials with NRG, which manages the plant, need to ask themselves whether it makes financial sense to keep operating one of the region’s biggest polluters or if it’s time to transition to something else.
But at the end of the day, that’s where we need to keep the focus – on how to maintain power in our coldest and hottest temperatures at a cost that doesn’t overwhelm our state’s residents and businesses.
Right now, it appears we’ve put off that conversation entirely in lieu of irrelevant topics like whether or not the Green New Deal is to blame for the winter freeze (it’s only a proposed piece of legislation at this point).
Some are served by conversations like those, but it certainly isn’t the residents of Texas.
