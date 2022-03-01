For the first time in my life last week, I truly understood how quickly misinformation can spread in today’s world.
Like so many others around the country and globe, I spent much of last week transfixed in front of a screen, waiting and wondering what might happen next in Ukraine.
The world in 2022 moves fast, and with the Russian army moving at breathtaking speed across a vast swath of land, the person in me who wanted every up-to-the-minute detail kept cycling through social media to gather any information that I could.
And to Twitter’s sometimes credit, there were a host of exceptional journalists providing tidbits of information as they learned them from Kyiv – the heart of the international catastrophe that was unfolding before us.
But as I scrolled through pages and pages of profiles from people I hadn’t ever encountered before, a thought occurred to me. “How do I have any idea how trustworthy any of these sources actually are?”
Lots of journalism think pieces these days talk about the importance of local journalism, and how communities are better served against corruption and other wrongdoing if a healthy local outlet survives in 2022. This sentiment is no doubt true, but it’s also worth considering the reason journalism is losing some steam these days.
The reason is simple – it takes time to track down and verify the facts, and that’s increasingly at odds with a society where speed is everything.
Simply put, nature abhors a vacuum. And if there’s not good information to read, those of us on social media might turn to less reliable voices to fill the void.
Especially in the early days of the standoff between Ukraine and Russia, none of us had patience to wait for the hours that it might take for verified information on the conflict. No, we wanted information as soon as it came across our screens.
Some of the information we read was likely true, but who’s to say how much? And what happens in a world where the spoils go, not to the source of information that is consistently right, but to those that move the quickest?
Ironically, during my constant perusing of social media, I ran across several reports that talked about this very issue – how Russian and western intelligence groups had begun using social media feeds to spread information portraying themselves in the most positive light.
When news becomes a simple matter of online propaganda, something critical to the national and international conversation is lost.
I’m not sure there’s a clear and simple solution to the issue of speed versus authenticity, but whoever solves that divide will no doubt help us overcome a bevy of modern woes – the increased political polarization in America, the conspiracy-laden fringe groups on social media, etc.
There’s nothing wrong with wanting fast access to information about any given topic. The curiosity that has overtaken so many of us in recent weeks is inherent to humanity to some degree.
But as former President Abraham Lincoln urged in his First Inaugural Address, sometimes it’s important to appeal to the better angels of our nature. That’s an important role that quality journalism can play in moments of intense strife, such as the ongoing war in Ukraine.
So, the next time you find yourself in an online social media frenzy, it’s worth asking yourselves who’s on the other side of the screen? What do they have to benefit from what they’re writing? And are they more concerned with being there first, or with taking the time to get the facts straight?
There’s an old joke among some journalism circles I’ve walked in that, if you’re doing your job well, people across the political spectrum should hate you sometimes. While it’s a comment made in jest, there’s likely some truth there.
