After opining about transparency, partisan politics and restaurant employees in recent weeks, an editorial detailing what happens behind the scenes in journalism might seem comparatively boring.
But several recent instances have reminded me that, while a community might have once had an intimate relationship with the paper serving it, there appears to be a starker divide nowadays.
This isn’t necessarily a bad thing. I just think it might help to have a clearer idea of how we do some things.
To start, it’s important to remember that a newspaper is a substantially different beast from social media, as it should be. Whereas the social media megacorporations aren’t liable for many of the words that appear on their sites, a newspaper is.
Because of that, it’s critical that all information appearing in our paper or on our website (fortbendstar.com) or in our weekday newsletter is vetted and transparent. This is partly why, as a general rule of thumb, we do not use unnamed sources.
We make rare exceptions to this rule if we have a source that 1. We can personally identify; 2. Has information that we cannot get by any other means; and 3. Has a reasonable fear for their safety or of retaliation.
The Fort Bend Star will always encourage readers to reach out to us if there’s an issue happening in their neighborhood or if they know of a story we should be covering. That’s what separates good newspapers from great ones – a real sense of trust with the community. But know that most of the time, we will need a named source to move forward with a story.
On a somewhat related note, our credibility in the eyes of our readers is of the utmost importance. It is because of that fact that we seek to avoid any sign of undue influence.
This is to say, we cannot let anyone review our stories before they publish. That rule isn’t just limited to the Fort Bend Star – no major journalism outlet will allow you to do that.
We will, however, allow a source to look at their direct quotes if they ask us with enough advanced notice.
When it comes to quoting you, the Fort Bend Star is perhaps more easygoing than many publications. Generally speaking, unless two parties specifically agree to hold a conversation off the record before the conversation happens, it is assumed that the conversation is fair game to appear in any story.
That being said, we want our sources to feel comfortable talking freely as we progress through a conversation.
It’s also worth noting that if an issue comes up or a comment is made in a public setting, such as at a city council or school board meeting, what is said in those settings can be quoted in a news report. We encourage civic discourse and fully support anyone speaking before a council meeting on an issue dear to them.
But just know, the Fort Bend Star might use those words in a story we write.
This brings us to our schedule. As you no doubt know, we are a weekly paper that gets distributed on Wednesday afternoons to homes and businesses across Fort Bend County.
But what you might not know is that our deadline is much earlier. We spend our Mondays frantically typing up articles and piecing together our plan for the upcoming edition. Because of that, I often tell sources that our deadline for interviews/comments/etc. is Friday. If I’m dealing with someone I’ve worked with before, sometimes I can give them until Monday to meet a deadline, but there’s really no possible extension beyond that.
Relatedly, we love hearing from everyone – readers, elected leaders, active residents, experts, etc. But if you are reaching out expecting an immediate response, that response is more apt to arrive after Monday is over.
We are so thankful for our many readers, and hope this column provides some insight into how we operate. One hand knowing what the other is doing can only make us more effective as a unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.