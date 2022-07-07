If you own a home or have thought about purchasing one in the last year or so, you no doubt know – it’s becoming increasingly difficult to afford one.
Over the last few months, we’ve talked with several Fort Bend County residents who’ve seen their home appraisals increase by more than $100,000 in a single calendar year. While tax caps will help keep increases like that in check, it’s still an unsustainable trend.
In fact, there’s some evidence that a housing shortage combined with skyrocketing home values is one of the biggest drivers of our current inflation issues.
We here at the Fort Bend Star applaud our local municipalities for thinking outside of the box about how to help residents save some money. Both Sugar Land and Missouri City, for instance, have moved to increase homestead exemption percentages and made it faster to apply for one.
But the one clear fact in speaking with residents, elected leaders and experts is that this is an issue bigger than any single municipality in Texas. And if residents and prospective homeowners are ever going to get real relief from today’s wild and hectic market, that must come at a state and federal level.
Those we interviewed said they were appreciative of higher homestead exemptions, but that it didn’t change much in their calculations on buying or selling a home.
The U.S. Federal Reserve in recent months has increased interest rates in a bid to tamp down on inflation by reducing demand. But experts we’ve talked to have explained that, while the higher interest rates might force some prospective homeowners out of the market, prices will continue to increase because there’s simply not enough new homes to house everyone.
Worse yet, rising interest rates and slightly lower demand might convince some builders to stop making homes, which would only exacerbate the problem.
Luckily, there’s a sense that builders in Fort Bend County are continuing to add to the market. But it’s not clear if the growth is big enough to keep pace with the population.
We can talk about any number of different things connected to the housing crisis, but fixing current home values requires one of two things – either we need to further incentive new homes, or the state needs to take action to reduce tax bills.
Texas has long relied on property and sales taxes to generate the majority of the state’s revenues, eschewing the income taxes common in other states. The argument has always been that it will help draw businesses to the state.
That argument isn’t unconvincing, but we have to ask ourselves if we’ve reached a tipping point. If an income tax isn’t the answer, are there other forms of revenue we could leverage to help reduce the tax burden on homeowners and prospective homeowners?
That, combined with more abundant housing will permanently solve our current crisis.
Fights over appraisals and incremental and brave measures taken by local governments to help residents aren’t meaningless. But they’re ultimately window dressing on a systemic problem that our leaders at the highest levels would do well to address, sooner rather than later.
