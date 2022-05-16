It was late last week when my wife mentioned that the state’s power grid might be in trouble again.
“Did you hear six generators tripped offline, and ERCOT is asking people to conserve power?” she asked me.
In fact, I hadn’t. But I wish I could say that conversation was somehow unique. I can recall several similar exchanges my wife and I have had during moments of high energy demand in recent months.
Just like those of us who lived through Hurricane Harvey in 2017, the 2021 February freeze has given all of us a sense of collective PTSD – a lingering fear that such an event might happen again.
And events like last week’s call to conserve power underscore just how terrifying the situation is for so many.
Considering the mere facts of last year’s freeze is a mind-boggling activity – plunging temperatures and a poorly-maintained state power grid combined for Texas’ most costly natural disaster in some time, more than 200 people dead and estimates that it might cost up to $130 billion to recover, according to one Houston Chronicle report.
As depressing as it is to think about the freeze, there’s one measure of solace to pull. For all of our many differences and partisan politics, there’s not one person who emerged from February 2021 with a positive view of what happened.
For all of our differences, the freeze shows there should be areas we can all agree (for instance, that the state’s power grid needs fixing, and fast).
While it might seem like a political no-brainer to make addressing the grid a prime objective from state leadership, precious little has been done. And it’s hard to think of a reason for that that isn’t incredibly cynical.
The state’s power grid and coming energy woes might seem like concerns bigger and outside the realm of Fort Bend County.
But if you read last week’s edition and connected the dots, you might have noticed that Fort Bend County played a small role in the tight grid conditions.
A hydrogen fire broke out earlier this month at W.A. Parish Generating Plant and, in turn, reduced the available amount of energy during the tight conditions.
As chance would have it, the Fort Bend Star last year wrote a story about the plant in southeastern Fort Bend County that is one of the region’s biggest energy providers and polluters.
The plant usually ranks in the top three power plants in the country in terms of sulfur emissions, and emits more carbon and sulfur dioxide than the rest of Fort Bend County combined, according to one Rice University researcher.
Perhaps it’s just because of my initial ignorance, but I’m not sure most Fort Bend County residents know or understand what’s living right in their backyards.
And that’s exactly where the state becomes local, why it’s important to bring up the power grid in the Fort Bend Star.
There’s a saying that mud rolls downhill, but the opposite is also true.
Just as local power plants and solar farms generate electricity for the state’s grid, so does the attitude of local voters ultimately affect what happens in Austin and elsewhere.
As we hinted at earlier – the failure of the state’s power grid should be an issue that unites us across political boundaries.
We might disagree on many issues, but none of us wants to see the lights go out again anytime soon. We’d all love to purge that nagging fear about “the next time” from our minds.
But such peace of mind doesn’t come without collective action. It’s our job to both know what’s happening and make clear that we expect solutions, and we expect them quickly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.