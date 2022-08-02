The future is a scary topic for almost anyone.
“Where do you see yourself in five years?” is one of those frequent job interview questions that can elicit any number of different answers from those answering it.
And, increasingly in recent week, several Fort Bend County organizations are facing major questions about the future.
From Missouri City, Sugar Land and other county municipalities that are having conversations about budgets to Fort Bend ISD’s talks about whether or not to bring a bond referendum and tax rate increase to voters in November – the outcome of these discussions will forever change the future of life in this county.
Even recent conversations about what sort of return on investment the county can expect out of the $120 million EpiCenter project are important.
Having competent leadership and healthy back-and-forth is an important part of making good decisions about the future. And based on the exponential growth of the county recently, we can no doubt thank leadership for some of that.
But equally important is an engaged and thoughtful resident base – one willing to look past the noise and watch what’s really happening with taxpayer money at the end of the day.
Our system of government provides a wonderfully-efficient method of changing course when something isn’t going right, and that’s called voting.
Whether a local elected leader is untrustworthy in the eyes of voters or residents are being asked to weigh in on something important, like a bond referendum or tax rate increase, a well-informed citizenry is often the difference between a good community and a great one.
Of the 504,151 Fort Bend County residents that were registered to vote in the March primary elections, only 87,589 people cast ballots in the election, according to county numbers. That’s about 17.37 percent voter turnout.
Some of that can be attributed to the fact that March primaries are, on the whole, less attended than, say, November general elections.
But we in Fort Bend County should pride ourselves on high voter turnout elections across the board.
Take this editorial, then, as a call to action for all readers and residents who might have sat out previous elections. Go vote in November.
More than that, though, do you all know much about your elected representatives? What about the daily workings of the city you live in?
We all live busy lives and it’s often hard to keep up with the daily minutia of local government. But it’s infinitely harder to waste taxpayer money if elected leaders know each decision they make will be scrutinized by people who will show up to the next election.
So, show up to some meetings if you have the time. Call and ask questions if you’re ever confused. We even encourage you to exercise your right to request public information.
Everything that you do to stay engaged with what’s happening in the world around you is extra reassurance that our local organizations and cities are functioning as transparently and efficiently as they possibly can.
