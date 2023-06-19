Take a geek out to the ballgame

Usually in this space, I write a restaurant review, occasionally a review of a cultural event. This week, I'm going to stretch myself a bit and write about ... a sporting event. Please bear with me.
You see, I've never been much of a sports fan. Don't get me wrong - I've never hated sports, just never had the gene to follow them very closely. I did play baseball in my suburban youth league for three years. Being a skinny, uncoordinated kid, I was perpetually assigned to right field, where presumably I could do the least harm. I did receive the "Good Sportsmanship" award a couple of times, so there's that. During my junior year in high school, my P.E. coach also happened to be the head track coach, and he encouraged me to go out for track and cross country the next year. I was better at cross-country, less out of raw talent than sheer endurance.
Back in the '80s, when all of Houston's professional teams were at various times doing really well, I tried very hard to get into the spirit of things, and to some degree succeeded. Alas, it didn't take, and my sports-following ever since has been rather sporadic.
But on Saturday, I attended my first-ever Sugar Land Space Cowboys game at Constellation Field, against the Sacramento River Cats. It was a group occasion, and it seemed like a perfect opportunity to get a feel for both the place and the experience of a minor-league game.
While not a sports fan, I am a great movie buff, and there are a lot of baseball movies that I have loved, especially a spate of movies that came out in the '80s and '90s: The Natural (I even read Bernard Malamud's novel, which has a much more muted ending than Robert Redford's fireworks-filled triumph), Bull Durham, Field of Dreams (again, I read the source novel, W.P. Kinsella's Shoeless Joe). Probably my favorite from that era is John Sayles's Eight Men Out, his seriocomic take on the 1919 Chicago White Sox scandal.
All of those films harken back to an earlier era of baseball, or in the case of Bull Durham, the less glamorous world of the minor leagues, when fans were closer to the action and a trip to the ballpark was more of a community activity than the massive spectacle you find at the big stadiums today. I've been to Minute Maid Park several times, and even once to Camden Yards in Baltimore, the first of the modern-era stadiums to be built in the "retro" style. Both are excellent venues and do have something of that earlier feel (at least in my imagination), but Constellation Field is a lot closer.
My group was seated in the front section behind the first-base dugout, a lot closer to the field than I've usually been at Minute Maid. With the heat wave still in effect, I was glad to have the roof overhead and the stadium facing the setting sun (massive props to the designers for the siting).
I appreciated the pre-game tribute to Deacon Jones, the former Astros player who played a key role in bringing the team (in its earlier incarnation as the Skeeters) to Fort Bend, who died in May. (My colleague Landan Kuhlmann wrote an excellent piece about him.)
I'm also a lifelong space geek (which may or may not be related to my lack of a sports-fan gene), so I appreciate the whole spacey ambiance of the ballpark. Walking toward my section, I saw some folks dressed in full spacesuits posing with people for pictures. I thought perhaps they were actors or people employed by the team. Later, not long before gametime, they were out on the field playing catch (I thought that the suits might be cumbersome for that, especially in the heat). Turns out they were actual NASA engineers who work on the suits, which astronauts use for launch and re-entry. A couple of them sat near me during the game for a bit, and I went to snap a couple of pictures and talk to them. With all due respect to the players, that made my night. I also enjoyed the brief playing at one point of David Bowie's "Space Oddity"
Settling into watching the game with a couple of hot dogs (which were, ahem, generously priced), I began to have that feeling of watching the leisurely play, punctuated by bouts of adrenaline-filled excitement. When Justin Dirden popped an early homer over the left-field fence, and I could track it the whole way, I felt that same rush that nearly everyone else in the ballpark did. Later, a stray ball bounced off the deck above us and landed a few rows ahead with a very satisfying thunk. I was actually getting into it.
About midway through the game, I decided to walk around the whole perimeter of the field and really take in the place for the first time. I'd been one other time, in January to cover a special event, but this was my first time to see it up close during a game. There's so much going on. Kids with gloves gathered on the deck hoping to catch a stray ball. A "Kiddie Korner" park complete with water sprinklers. "The Grasslands," where people can watch both the game and pitchers warming up in the bullpen. Families gathered at picnic-style tables.
As much as the game itself, this is what makes a trip to the ballpark special. After spending the better part of three years interacting with the world mostly through screens, I have a better appreciation for that. Being among people, watching something happening before your eyes, in real time and space - there's no real substitute. I'm not saying I plan to become a regular ballpark attendee. It's something I'll go back to doing on occasion. I'm more of a live performance guy, and a fairly regular museum-goer.
But I did have fun, and at the ballpark, that's really all that matters. That, and the fact that the Space Cowboys won.
Fountain can be found geeking out at KFountain@fortbendstar.com
