Local, local, local – that’s the refrain I’ve heard again and again during my time as a journalist.
Let national news stick to the issues of the day, my mentors have taught me. By sticking to what’s happening in local communities, you’ll foster a sense of trust and also provide a service people can’t get anywhere else.
There’s a certain brilliance in that approach, and one I’ve taken time and time again.
But in honor of Labor Day – a holiday I don’t think gets the credit it deserves – I thought I might provide a local take on an issue of national importance.
It’s easy to get lost in the bigness of organizations these days. Seems like every week, we write about a decision the county commissioners make, or a new school district policy or a municipal project.
All those things are important and the elected leaders that make decisions are worth discussing. But lost in the organizations and policies are the individuals that make them happen.
Every city, every group, every entity depends on employees and workers whose job it is to carry out the work that makes Fort Bend County such a wonderful place to live.
There’s the staffers at city hall greeting residents when they show up with a concern, but there’s also a whole host of employees working in jobs residents might never see – those who oversee public waste facilities and those making sure we’re safe and prepared in times of disaster, to name but a few.
And on Labor Day, it’s worth taking a moment to appreciate the quiet dignity of so many people in our county that contribute to making it what it is.
Public employees aren’t the only ones, either.
No business runs without help from a dedicated staff – employees that believe in the company’s mission and are willing to go the extra mile to help an organization excel.
From the tallest high-rise in downtown Houston to the mechanic assistants saving your day when you bring your car into a shop, the examples are nearly limitless.
So, take some time as you read to think about your Labor Days. Did you spend time today at home, in a nice, air-conditioned home?
Someone was working to make sure the neighborhood stayed powered.
Maybe you went out to a nice restaurant and ate some good food?
Again, no restaurant runs without a dedicated staff who show up on time and work hard to make sure you enjoy the experience.
For that matter, most of us likely fit into a similar category. We wake up most days, put in hard hours at work and go home.
Most weeks, that might not seem exceptional. But each and every one of us makes a difference in the working world we call our own. And that’s worth celebrating.
By the time you read this, you’ll have already spent time relaxing and celebrating Labor Day.
But please, take some time today to think about all the ways, big and small, that employees help make our world a better place.
Thank you all for the jobs you do and here’s hoping your holidays were peaceful and full of good times and conversation with loved ones.
You definitely deserve it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.