It was during my eight years taking Latin classes that I first learned about Cato the Elder – a Roman politician who used to end every speech, literally every speech, with the phrase, “Carthago delenda est.’
The phrase translates to “Carthage must be destroyed.”
There’s always been something darkly comical to me about that mental image – of a man so dedicated to a certain issue that he was willing to introduce it, even when the topic at hand is completely unrelated.
“How about those Space Cowboys? Also, Carthage must be destroyed.”
Times have changed, and I doubt any of us are that dedicated to the idea of destroying another country. But I do think each of us has our issue, with a capital I, that serves as our Carthage stand-in.
Fitting for a journalist, but that issue for me in recent years has been transparency.
Working as a reporter, you end up interacting with people across the political spectrum and with a wide array of opinions on how to solve given issues. I’ve always enjoyed that diversity, precisely because it makes me think. It’s helped me learn how to ask good questions.
Considering all those opinions with an open and impartial mind – a key characteristic of good journalism – has never been tricky because I enjoy those differences.
If I have any bias at all, it’s against anyone who seems afraid of transparency. After Watergate, the phrase, “The coverup was worse than the crime,” became popularized. And it’s hard to think of anything that rings truer.
In many cases, especially those involving controversy, I suspect elected leaders, government officials and prominent residents hope to avoid looking bad by avoiding conversation about a difficult topic.
But never does avoiding a topic make it go away. Rather, it’s by speaking out and explaining exactly what you do and do not know that will most diffuse a tense situation.
Several years ago, I covered a small Texas city (that shall remain nameless) that through mismanagement and a lack of expertise had found itself in the mud. Whoever was in charge of overseeing the city’s fiscal stability had failed, and the council had accidentally budgeted more money than the city had in the bank to cover its expenses.
At first, the response from city leadership had been silence and embarrassment. But quickly, the news spread through the community and elected leaders were forced to grapple with the scope of the problem.
Solutions didn’t come quickly or without pain, but by talking about the matter publicly and honestly, community members, the council and city administration were able to band together in support of a greater cause.
And I’m pleased to report that the city experienced something of a 180-degree turnaround in the months and years that followed. An innovative police chief oversees a hard-working department, a dedicated city administrator has worked through the worst of the city’s budget woes and much of the previous political strife is firmly in the rearview window.
The more I’ve gotten to know Fort Bend County, the more I realize some would do well to learn from this city’s example.
\The difference between the more stable and more chaotic communities in Fort Bend County seems to be one of transparency and openness. Simply put, those that are open and willing to work together, do. It’s those communities that fail to recognize they ultimately work for their residents – that if residents aren’t able to see the inner workings of government and judge whether they’re happy with it or not – that have run into issues again and again.
Readers, take this column as a call to hold elected leaders accountable – to be transparent and honest with you, even when it’s difficult.
If you’re an elected leader reading this column, know that what I’m advocating will be good for everyone in the end. Even if you think you might save face in the short run by refusing to talk or provide information, that never pans out.
And, at the very least, increased transparency will stop me from writing more columns like these.
