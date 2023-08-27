Tale of two cities

MY OFFICE -- Among the many family photos I have on my wall -- true, some are front and side shots with numbers across their chests -- is this one, taken on Sept. 3, 1900. It’s of locomotive number 183, with a coal car and several cars behind. Lined up in front are the train’s crew, including Walter Lynn Cox, the 19-year-old conductor, my maternal grandfather. He gradually worked his way up the corporate ladder, one stop being the conductor on the Houston-to-Dallas passenger route. That’s a novel idea, running a passenger train between these two major Texas cities. Actually, at one time there were several trains making that route each way daily.
Now, once again, there is a proposal to run a bullet train between Houston and Dallas. We’ve heard this plan trotted out more than proposals to rehabilitate the Astrodome. The route would be approximately 240 miles long with a travel time of less than 90 minutes. They would use a Japanese bullet train traveling up to 205 mph (maybe slower in Texas). There are problems – like money. The project was to be privately funded, but now Amtrak is aboard, so to speak, and that means federal funds. My fellow taxpayers be wary: The cost was originally put at $10 billion. Now it’s $30 billion. The 500-mile long bullet train between Los Angeles and San Francisco was sold to the voters in 2008 as costing $33 billion. The estimate now is $105 billion.
The railroad company, Texas Central, already owes $623,000 in delinquent property taxes from 2022 and has not secured some of the proposed sites for its stations. Construction was to begin in 2021 and end in 2026. The current timeframe is unclear, so don’t pack your bags just yet. But let’s hope this new bullet train works. It would be far better than what we have now. In 1998 I rode Amtrak from Houston to Dallas just to see what it was like. I took the Sunset Limited to San Antonio at 11:05 p.m., arrived in San Antonio at 3:40 a.m. There was a three hour-and-40-minute wait in the San Antonio depot in the middle of the night. The Amtrak Eagle got to Dallas at 3:55 p.m. So the trip from Houston to Dallas took about 17 hours.
A bullet train between these two cities would link Houston and Dallas in many ways, yet both cities already have much in common. Our last names are Texas. We have the same governor, U.S. senators and legislature. We both have NFL teams. The Dallas Cowboys have played in eight Super Bowls and won five of them. Houston’s teams have, uh, moving on, Big D has the State Fair of Texas. We have the rodeo. We have River Oaks and they have Highland Park, but it’s a separate town with its own outstanding school district. Both have excellent private universities: SMU and Rice. Both cities have world famous historical sites. H-Town has the San Jacinto Battlefield. Dallas has Dealey Plaza and the Texas School Book Depository. Incidentally, that city up north will forever be linked with JFK’s assassination, but nobody ever mentions the Presidential assassination in Buffalo (one) or that Washington, D.C. had two. Houston was named for the victor at San Jacinto and the first president of Texas. Dallas was named for somebody, no one is sure, but I think it took the name of a 1980s TV show.
When it comes to air traffic, Big D is bigger. Dallas and its Sancho Panza, Fort Worth, share the D/FW airport. It covers 17,207 acres and is larger than Manhattan. The airport is so big it has its own ZIP code. Houston has the George H.W. Bush Intergalactic Airport & Bait Camp. It covers 11,000 acres which is the size of Wall Street. But note that Dallas has not produced anyone important enough to carry its airport’s name. (When travelers go from Houston's Mickey Leland Complex to Love Field, do they realize both were named for people who died in plane crashes? Gives a whole new meaning to the word "terminal.")
Here’s an interesting point: Restaurants in the Metroplex could well put up signs in their restrooms: "Please flush -- Houston needs the water." According to a National Academy of Sciences study, during summers almost all of the Trinity River, which is Houston's main water supply, is wastewater discharged from Dallas and Fort Worth. Yuk! A factual note: When we speak of Dallas or Houston this can mean the whole area. NASA is not in Houston, neither is the San Jacinto Battlefield. SMU is in University Park. The University of Houston is in Houston. The University of Texas at Dallas is in Richardson and Dallas University is in Irving.
Houston is much older than Dallas. In 1841, John Neely Bryan planted a stake in the ground near the Trinity River and called it (his town, not the stake) Dallas. By that time, Houston was a booming metropolis. OK, a few mud huts, but it was the capital of Texas. Dallas is 385.9 square miles. Houston is 665 square miles. Dallas cannot grow in area as it is surrounded by suburbs. Houston can and does grow by annexation. But it costs more to advertise on a Dallas TV station than it does one in Houston. Because of the Metroplex, Dallas is Number five in media markets, Houston is number eight. In population, there are 1.2 million Dallasites and 2.2 million Houstonians, but the City of Dallas lost 14,777 people between 2020 and 2021, according to a U.S. Census report. The City of Houston had 11,777 fewer residents as of July 1, 2021, than it did a year earlier. However, both cities’ suburbs are growing mightily. Indeed, Fort Bend County is one of the fastest growing counties in the nation.
So there we have it, Big D versus the Bayou City. Lots of similarities. Actually, we get along like brothers: Cain and Abel, but no astronaut ever said, “Dallas, the Eagle has landed.”
Ashby is bi-city at ashby2@comcast.net
