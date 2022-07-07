More than 10 years ago, my parents visited Houston to check up on their middle son and his soon-to-be wife. A wedding was around the corner and my parents were doing what all great, groom parents do before a wedding – asking rhetorical questions and basking in the idea of a new daughter-in-law.
About that same time in 2012, I was planning a second wedding – this one to a community newspaper in the heart of Houston called The Leader. That’s right: While I was planning a wedding, I also was planning on becoming a business owner for the first time.
And in much the same way, I found my parents asking rhetorical questions and basking in the idea that their son would soon own and operate his own small company.
For some reason, I’ve never forgotten the question my Dad asked in the weeks before we purchased The Leader.
“Well, Jonathan,” he mused. “Do you know what you’re doing?”
My Dad cared because he was my first investment partner, and he had a few dollars at stake in the deal.
“Dad,” I told him, “I’m going to do what I know how to do with a community newspaper. We’re going to tell important and relevant stories. If we do that, I’m pretty sure it will work.”
What has happened over the past 10 years has been the most rewarding professional experience of my life, mainly because our plan worked.
One year after we purchased The Leader from my dear friend, Terry Burge, The Leader was named the most outstanding community newspaper by the Texas Community Newspaper Association. More important, we were awarded the state’s Community Service Award for a series of stories we did that improved the safety around one of our neighborhood parks. And in a sign that maybe the judging was ill-informed, this column I once wrote weekly was named the best in the state.
I’ve never gloated on press association honors (even though I just did) because good community newspapers should only have one judge: The Reader. That’s the litmus test that matters.
For a full decade, I’ve been humbled by our readers – the ones who loved our work, the ones who wanted to improve our work, and even the ones who couldn’t stand it. No matter the call, this community has always cared about having a strong, community newspaper that stood up for our people, our neighborhoods and our businesses. And in an era when small newspapers have been relegated behind social feeds and instant information, I can’t express how much your support has meant to our employees and me, personally.
The Leader did more than provide me an employment opportunity, though. Through our work here, our company was able to acquire more newspapers and add wonderful employees. Because we had success here, we purchased newspapers in Charlotte, N.C., Fort Bend, the Greensheet in Houston and Dallas, and a group of five community newspapers north of Corpus Christi. And to think it all started when I told my Dad I was “pretty sure” it would work.
As you may have seen on the front page, my time as the owner and steward of this newspaper has come to an end. A couple of months ago, a company expressed interest in acquiring us, and through a period of back-and-forth, we agreed to sell most of our newspaper operations.
The common cliché says this moment is bitter-sweet, and I suppose that’s true in a way. Then again, there’s not much room for bitterness, because I’ll look back on a decade of running your community newspaper with fondness and pride. I’ve loved leading our staff, telling important stories and getting to know countless people in this area of Houston. I’ve made friends that will last much longer than my stay as owner of The Leader, and for that I’m grateful.
I’m grateful that you, our readers, brought this newspaper into your home each Friday or Saturday morning.
I’m grateful that you have cared enough to support our newspaper financially.
I’m grateful that you’ve allowed us to tell the stories we felt important to the growth of our neighborhoods.
I’m grateful for the countless small businesses that supported us through their advertising.
And on a personal note, I’m grateful that you’ve supported me as I worked to keep community news relevant in the Heights, Oak Forest, Garden Oaks and all the wonderful neighborhoods of north Houston.
As a new owner takes the helm, I hope you’ll continue to support this local newspaper. Having a place to compile all of our wonderful voices is worth more than all the digital feeds in the world.
