Journalists get accused of bias almost every day. To some degree, it’s par for the course in 2022 – a time when it seems like almost every political issue is grounds for partisan battle lines.
Are you with us, or are you against us?
Part of the beauty of local journalism – the sort of journalism we do each week at the Fort Bend Star – is that it’s much tougher to be biased when you enter most stories knowing little about the subject at hand.
Take the dominant front-page story from this week’s edition, about residents in a local homeowners association who have questions about how a new tennis court came to be.
Lately, it seems like we’ve written a lot about disputes in Fort Bend County between residents and their local homeowners associations. This isn’t out of any dogged opposition to HOAs, but rather because it’s what we’re hearing from local residents when they reach out to us.
Despite all of our reporting lately about the associations, I’ll admit there were many questions about this case in particular that I didn’t have an immediate answer for. What, exactly, is an association’s obligation to the families who buy homes within its bounds? Do residents have any right to access documents and information about the decisions those associations make on their behalf?
As with every story we write, in the absence of an immediate answer, we begin to research, seek out experts and ask questions. The end result of our work is the story you read before you.
We at the Fort Bend Star make no claim as to who’s right and who’s wrong in this particular dispute. Quite simply, we don’t know enough to make a judgment.
Our simple hope is that by sharing the results of our efforts, our readers might be better equipped to understand a technical issue. Or, at the very least, those interested in a particular topic might emerge with a better understanding of the parties at issue.
There’s a popular phrase out there that suggests all politics is local.
That may be true. But perhaps it’s more accurate to say that, on a local level, it’s harder to divide issues into strictly partisan camps.
Democratic and Republican talking points offer no specific answers as to whether Road A is better suited to run through this tract of land or that one.
There’s a sort of freedom in not being bound by the same quagmire that seems to have engulfed our representatives in Washington D.C. or even Austin.
Simply put, there’s a world of wonder out there in Fort Bend County – an almost limitless number of topics, debates and issues waiting to be uncovered. We here at the Fort Bend Star hope you understand that, just like you all, we might not know all the answers.
We’re just curious by nature, and our greatest talent is asking deep, probing questions.
Together we can understand the intricacies of state HOA law and flooding regulations, and make our community a better place to live.
