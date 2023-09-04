The lone czar state

MY FRONT YARD – While out stealing my neighbors’ water I spot LeRoy Gomez from Mexico, walking his two pit bulls and a German shepherd. “Hi, LeRoy,” I say. “How’s it going?” He frowns. “Nyet goot. My colleague vrom our homeland, Chico Prigozhin, iz det.” I reply, “Sorry to hear that. Hey, I see you have some Concertina wire in your front yard.” LeRoy smiles. “Da, I got it from your Gret Abbot. Vell, doe sverdnya, or rather, adios.”
Odd. I go home and Google Chico Prigozhin just to see if anything comes up. The closest I get is Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the mercenary Wagner Group fighting in Ukraine. He was killed after the plane he was in suspiciously crashed in Russia. I guess he should have kept marching to Moscow. But my research leads me to “Russian assassinations,” and it seems Prigozhin’s death was only the latest in a long string of government-orchestrated murders, beginning with: “Leon Trotsky, ice hammer to the head, 1940.” Russian President Vladimir Putin is a traditionalist if nothing else. Oppose Vlad much less lead a coup and you are going to have an accident.
Two oligarchs who got on Putin’s wrong side, Igor Kudryakov and Anton Cherepennikov, died one after the other in under 48 hours, one of a “heart attack,” the other of “cancer” although no autopsies were performed on either. Then the chief prosecutor of the oligarchs, Andrey Fomin, was found dead in the Volga River, allegedly not from drowning. He was swimming when “he suddenly died.”
In the same month, Russian scientist Andrey Botikov was strangled to death with a belt in his apartment. Ravil Maganov, head of Lukoil, Russia’s largest private oil company, criticized the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He “fell from a window at Central Clinical Hospital. He died from injuries sustained.” So far at least 39 Russians including oligarchs and scientists have died in questionable circumstances.
The military is not immune from Putin’s wrath. Take Gen. Gennady Lopyrev. He served in Putin’s personal guard and must have not opened a door quickly enough or forgot to salute Putin. He was arrested in 2016 and recently died in jail of an unspecified illness. The invasion of Ukraine is not going as planned, and its casualties are not all at the front. Gen. Gennady Zhao recently died in Moscow aged 57 after a “long illness.” Huh? Until last summer the general briefly commanded Russia’s forces in Ukraine, but was pushed out “for failures during military operations.” He was replaced by Gen. Sergey Surovikin, but not for long. Surovikin who was allegedly an ally of mutineer Yevgeny Prigozhin, “was removed from military leadership” and is now reportedly is under house arrest. Update the general’s obit.
Boris Nemtsov, a vocal Kremlin critic who was a deputy prime minister in the late 1990s under President Boris Yeltsin, was shot dead in February 2015 as he walked with his girlfriend in central Moscow. Here’s one strange death. Ivan Pechorin, head of Putin’s Arctic development, fell off a boat at full speed in icy waters and died. Opposition leader Alexey Navalny nearly died in August of 2020 after he was poisoned with a toxic chemical nerve agent. He was treated in Germany, returned to Russia and is now in a gulag.
President George W Bush said of Putin: “I looked the man in the eye. I found him to be very straightforward and trustworthy. I was able to get a sense of his soul.” Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates had a different reaction. “I had looked into Putin’s eyes and I saw a stone cold killer.” OK, we get the idea. You cross Putin and you get crossed out. Why should we care? Don’t dig through your neighbor’s garbage, because Putin’s hit men have a long reach. Alexander Litvinenko, a former Russian agent turned Kremlin critic, was poisoned at a London hotel bar in 2006 by two Russian agents who spiked his green tea with the highly radioactive polonium-210. Sergei Skripal, a former agent of Russia's military intelligence branch, and his daughter, Yulia were safe in the English town of Salisbury -- they thought. In March 2018, Skripal and Yulia were found unconscious on a park bench. They had been poisoned by a Novichok nerve agent . Both spent several weeks in a hospital in critical condition. British police traced the poison to the Skripals’ house, mainly on the front door knob.
The story doesn’t end there. On 30 June 2018, Charlie Rowley was dumpster diving in bins in Salisbury, found a perfume bottle and gave it to his companion, Dawn Sturgess, who sprayed it on her wrist. Sturgess fell ill within 15 minutes and died on 8 July, but Rowley survived. British police believe two Russian assassins, who they identified, tossed the nerve agent in the bin after the poisoning where Rowley found it.
This brings us to Aleksandra Yuryevna Krylova and Mikhail Leonidovich Burchik, two top Kremlin agitators who came to Texas in 2018 and, using phony names, PayPal, fake emails and other devious methods, got Texans to fight one another - demonstrate and counter demonstrate - to help elect Donald Trump. Texans were an easy target. The Kremlin even hatched opposition to an annual military exercise, Jade Helm 15. Now Trump is running for President again. We must wonder if Krylova, Burchik and others have been back to stir up trouble. Look for clues. They could foment a riot at the U.S. Capitol. Maybe they would try to get officials in Georgia to change the outcome of that state’s votes in the last presidential election. Could they have attempted to foist a phony slate of electors from several states in favor of Trump? Thank goodness nothing like that happened.
If Putin’s assassins could go after his enemies in Britain (and France, Austria, Germany, the Arctic Ocean, etc.) why not here? Which brings us back to my neighbor, LeRoy Gomez. Is he paranoid? No. Actually, I don’t think he’s Mexican at all. He’s probably Norwegian.
