The size of Texas

“Around company headquarters in Bentonville, Ark., an hour’s plane ride from Dallas, when anybody asks, ‘Why are there so many Walmarts in Texas?’ the answer they get is ‘Because it’s big’.” The New York Times, Aug. 20, 2003.
How big is Texas? It’s 261,231 square miles of land, which is very big. We all know that, but let’s have a little fun with this geographical fact. Ready? The longest straight-line distance from the northwest corner of the Panhandle to the Rio Grande just below Brownsville is 801 miles. The greatest east–west distance is 773 miles from the extreme eastward bend in the Sabine River in Newton County to the extreme western bulge of the Rio Grande.
There is a sign on I-10 coming in from Louisiana, “Welcome To Texas,” and another sign, “El Paso 708 miles.” It makes drivers of a Ford F-150 Lightning want to look for the next charging station. One of my neighbors was from Philadelphia and I met her three brothers, all of whom looked like Rocky. “We drove here through Texarkana and thought, ‘Hey, we’re in Texas. Almost there.’ It took us almost two more days.”
Comedian Jeff Foxworthy said, “If you measure distance in hours, you may live in Texas.” To drive from El Paso to Texarkana, 813 miles, it takes 12 hours 34 minutes in light traffic, but this means going through Fort Worth and Dallas. Avoid rush hour. It takes around 13 hours to drive the 805 miles from the northernmost point to southernmost in Texas. You would start in Texhoma, a small town that sits on the border of Texas and Oklahoma then drive south through Lubbock, San Antonio, and all the way down to Brownsville. While we’re talking miles. US 83 is the longest highway in Texas at 783.5 miles. Starting from Perryton on the Oklahoma state line, it continues to the border of Mexico at Brownsville. If you are like Maverick in “Top Gun” who feels "the need to speed,” the fastest road in the entire nation is in Texas and runs for a 40-mile stretch from Austin to San Antonio with a speed limit of 85 miles per hour.
El Paso is closer to Denver at 637 miles than to Houston at 747 miles. El Paso is closer to the Pacific Ocean at San Diego, California, than it is to Texarkana. Dalhart is closer to five other state capitals (New Mexico, Colorado, Oklahoma, Wyoming and Kansas) than it is to its state capital in Austin. (Incidentally, our capitol building is bigger than that of any other state’s with 18 acres of floor space.) Austin is closer to New Orleans than it is to El Paso. Houston to New York City is a 1,416-mile drive. That’s like driving from Houston to El Paso and back.
Texas is larger than the 13 smallest states combined. That would be over 221 times the size of Rhode Island. The King Ranch is the largest ranch in Texas and the U.S. at 1,289 square miles. It is bigger than the state of Rhode Island. Let’s not get too cocky. A Texas rancher is driving through the back roads of Vermont and spots a farmer out working in his fields. The Texan pulls over and starts visiting with the Vermonter. “How big is your place here?” asks the Texan. “Oh, about ten acres.” The Texan snorts. “I’ve got a ranch back in Texas and I can drive in my truck all day long and not get to the end of my spread.” The Vermonter nods in understanding. “Yep, I had a truck like that once.”
How about compared to other countries? At 261,231 square miles of land (or 171.902 million acres), Texas would be the 39th-largest country by land area in the world, bigger than every country in Europe. coming in just behind Zambia and ahead of Myanmar. If Texas were its own country, most other countries are in fact smaller than Texas.
Being so widespread, we have all sorts of topography. Highest point is Guadalupe Peak at 8,749 feet. Our lowest points are the beaches at the Gulf of Mexico at sea level, obviously. This gives miles and miles of miles 678 different types of birds and 44 different mammals. We have vast deserts and mountains. But did you ever see the movie, “Southern Comfort” about a group of National Guard troops lost in the swamps of Louisiana? Gators and snakes and evil Cajuns (speaking Cajun and with a Cajun soundtrack)? That’s Louisiana all right, except that it was filmed in Caddo Lake in East Texas.
You want to campaign for office in Texas, and hit all the viewers with TV spots featuring ads tailored to that particular group? There are 210 so-called Designated Media Markets in the U.S. These are areas that TV stations want to cover with commercials. New York State has 11. California has 16. Texas has 20. Former Texas Land Commissioner Garry Mauro, who was state director for Hillary Clinton’s campaign in 2008, observed, “It’s like running a national campaign. There are no similarities between Amarillo and Brownsville and Beaumont and Texarkana and El Paso and Austin and Houston and Dallas. These are very separate demographic groups with very diverse interests.”
Texas school children are taught to sing our state song, “Texas, Our Texas.” One line went. “Largest and grandest.” That is until Alaska became a state in 1959, so the line now goes: “Boldest and grandest.” Alaska is two and a half times bigger than Texas. Actually, if you cut that frozen tundra in half and make it into two states, then Texas would become the third largest state. But just wait. When global warming gets through with Alaska it will fit into downtown Waco. Its population of 736,081 is one-sixth that of Harris County’s (4,731,129) and would still need another 314,649 folks. As for the pièce de résistance (as they say in Pasadena), by my measuring stick that really counts, Alaska has eight Walmarts. Texas has 601.
