For all of the kitschy slogans that brands and newspapers have tried to bandy in recent years, I’ve always appreciated the New York Time’s longstanding, “All the news that’s fit to print.”
While one might quibble with how realistic it is to purport to print all the news anywhere, let alone in the limited confines of a daily newspaper, the objective behind it is admirable.
The best newspapers should seek to bring their readers a breadth of news from across the coverage area. In other words, a newspaper should properly portray the diversity of the community it serves. And, in the case of Fort Bend County, it’s easy to see that that’s no simple task.
Each week, we strive to bring you the most important and interesting news happening across the county. Some weeks, we hit this goal more nearly than others.
The edition of the paper you hold in your hands (or perhaps at your virtual fingertips) is the sort of paper that makes one proud to be an editor working for the Fort Bend Star. And perhaps it’s worth sharing a little bit why.
Simply put, the thing making journalism tick is hard working, deep thinking journalists keeping a constant eye on the pulse of a community and going to any lengths to bring a story to fruition.
You might see my byline the most frequently, but it’s the work of reporters like Landan Kuhlmann and our new freelancer Benjamin Who that make this specific edition sing.
It’s important that the front page of our paper represent the full spectrum of life in Fort Bend County and, while some news inherently isn’t positive, Kuhlmann brings you a perfect example of the positive stories we tell with his feature on the former county couch who’s set to be inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame.
This also seems a good time to introduce you to our new freelancer, Who. A Sugar Land native, Who wrote to us a few weeks ago to ask if we’d be interested in having him write for us.
His specific pitch was unique and intriguing. Who is in high school, and explained to us he’d be good at writing from a perspective not featured in many newspapers these days – that of a student.
And we’ve got to hand it to him, he’s correct.
Who spent this edition digging into the Houston Food Bank and the role Fort Bend County students play in helping America’s biggest food bank tick on a daily basis. We hope you enjoy reading his story and know that it’s just the beginning.
In coming weeks, you’ll read about the effects the coronavirus pandemic has had on students across Fort Bend County, but from the perspective of the students themselves.
And we expect Who will keep stumbling on more interesting stories in the weeks to come.
Good journalism doesn’t happen without good reporters tuned in to their community. But good reporters rely on attentive readers who aren’t afraid to send us feedback, good, bad and otherwise, whenever it’s warranted.
So, we hope you’re enjoying our paper as much as we enjoy putting it together each week for you.
