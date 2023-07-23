Tips on tipping

THE RESTAURANT – “Here’s your check, Sir,” the waiter says, handing me a little box with a small lighted screen – a touchscreen. The bill is for $44.34 which is not bad these days for a cucumber salad – the dressing was $2 more. (Have you noticed how expensive meals at restaurants are these days? I blame the media, Joe Biden and global cooling.) Below the bill is a choice for a tip. Which button do I want to push? The 20 percent, the 30 percent or an amount equal to the bill? All the time the waiter is looking over my shoulder whispering, “Fifty percent. Fifty percent.”
The reason I mention this tipping situation is because lately a lot of other people have been mentioning this situation – the little box presented by the waiter with the tipping choices and the atmosphere of intimidation. How much do you tip at a restaurant? If the food was lousy and cold, the service was lousy and the restaurant was cold, what button do you push? If the music was too loud and you don’t want to listen to Kenny G all evening, do you tip anyway? (There is a “No Tip” button on this little box, but I think it sets off an alarm.) Besides restaurants, do you tip your barber? Food taster? The valet parker who brings your car from 10 feet away? How much do you add to the ransom payment?
Good questions all, because the matter is confusing, can ruin a bad meal and even embarrassing if the water looks at the tip and asks, “That’s it?” So once again you’ve come to the right place. (Clip out this column and put it in your wallet or purse next to your credit card.) In restaurants 15 to 20 percent is normal. I always tip 20 percent unless there is a fly in my soup or soup on my fly. Remember not to tip on the total because that includes the tax. In most of Texas that’s 8.5 percent. As a rule of thumb, to figure out the tip, I take the tax and double it, which is almost 20 percent, so I had a few bucks. Tip more than 20 percent if the waiter has a particularly difficult job cracking your lobster, mopping up the bowl of chili you spilled all over the table or recharging your iPhone.
If you do most of your eating at a restaurant by consuming the olives in your four martinis at the bar, leave $1 for a beer and $2 for a cocktail. However, if you order a bar snack or the service was especially good, tip 20 percent. Outside the restaurant I often frequent (they accept Food Stamps but not Bitcoins), they had a free valet service. I tipped $5, but they hired a valet service company that now charges $12. No tip. What about picking up a to-go meal? The guy shoves a brown paper bag at you across the counter. Do you tip him? I usually add a dollar.
If you are getting a bit tired of what’s called “tipping fatigue,” don’t feel alone. Two in three Americans (66 percent) surveyed in a Bankrate report admit that they’re feeling less gracious about gratuities these days. And almost one-third (30 percent) of those surveyed say that tipping has “gotten out of control” -- particularly with the rise of those aforementioned touchscreen gizmos suggesting you pay 30 percent or more. Such unsought recommendations actually may be counterproductive: when they're presented with the screen-in-a-box, 18 percent tend to tip less or not at all. Only 9 percent tend to tip more. Another one in three survey respondents say they get “annoyed” when encountering these tip screens at coffee shops, retailers and self-checkout kiosks. Only around two-thirds (65 percent) of U.S. adults who dine at sit-down restaurants always tip their waiter anything. (Those remaining 35 percent must not like Kenny G.) A 2018 survey by CreditCards.com found that diners in the South and West tend to tip less, while married people tip more than singles and more than half of Americans aged 65 and over tip 20 percent or more, the highest of any age group. So if you are a waiter, look out for old married folks from Boston or Buffalo.
We must remember that, as the minimum wage has plateaued, (the federal minimum wage has been $7.25 since 2009), workers have come to depend on tips. What's more, only seven states require tipped workers to be paid minimum wage before tips; in other states, their wages start at $2.13 an hour.
Now that we’ve solved the restaurant tipping ordeal, what about others who serve you? My barbershop, Clipping & Tipping, used to charge me $16 for my haircut. Then it went to $20. I tipped $2. Last time I was there the price was $30. I tipped $2. Ladies, I am told a 15 percent tip is the going rate at most salons. How much to tip for a taxi? The general rule for tipping cabs is 15 to 20 percent per ride, which is usually a dollar or two. Uber and Lyft have their own way of asking how much you want to tip.
I was making several trips to a hospital in the Texas Medical Center and each time the valet brought my car around I tipped. Then one time, as I was groping for my wallet, a lady standing next to me said, “You don’t have to tip” and pointed to a sign on a wall that read something like, “It’s our pleasure to serve you. No need to tip.” Odd, none of the valets had refused the money. Staying at a hotel? Leave at least $2 in your room each day for the maid, and don’t leave a total tip when you leave after staying several days because a maid will often work different rooms each day.
Those are my tipping tips. My gratuity is usually 50 percent.
