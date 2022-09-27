It’s hard to imagine anything more disturbing or upsetting than the thought that someone would ever hurt an animal – someone’s potential pet – unnecessarily or without considering literally every other option.
Yet that is precisely what allegedly happened at Sugar Land’s animal shelter on at least 38 occasions since April, according to the result of a city investigation into the matter.
I must admit, it took a minute to process the allegations after a statement from the city detailing what happened popped into my inbox last Friday.
Surely there must be more to this, I thought to myself. Surely someone made a terrible mistake.
We may never know precisely what compelled someone to do this, but city leaders were right in saying it will take lots of work to rebuild public trust after this.
Sugar Land took a positive step in that direction with last week’s statement, which provided in some detail as to what had allegedly happened, how city staff conducted an investigation, what came of said investigation and what the plan is now.
But many questions remain, and it’s possible some might not have answers anytime soon.
“Our city has been having such trouble with animal services,” one resident wrote on social media. “Just pass a no-kill ordinance and finish this kind of blatant mis-governance using our tax dollars.”
City spokesperson Doug Adolph, in a conversation with the Fort Bend Star last week, said the city didn’t operate a no-kill shelter, but that the city’s rates of euthanization were roughly comparable.
If that’s the case, why not go the extra step and become an official no-kill shelter?
Residents expect their cities to make sure the trash is picked up on time, make sure the utilities work and that city services are cheap and efficient. If a strong animal shelter is a priority, perhaps spending the money to make sure it’s top-of-the-line is worth it?
Similarly, as the city pointed out in its letter about the investigation, city rules and regulations should haven’t stopped any of these unauthorized euthanizations from taking place. The fact that they didn’t should give city leaders much to ponder.
Perhaps they simply placed too much faith in those hired to do the job? Or maybe no one communicated the rules clearly enough and consistently enough to keep staffers on the straight and narrow?
These aren’t pointed questions with assumed answers. Rather, the onus is on the city to take a long, hard look at everything and decide how to stop this in the future.
The more transparency, the better, though. City leaders did the right thing by talking openly about what happened, and they’d be well-served keeping that strategy going in the months and years to come.
Sugar Land residents are no doubt upset and disappointed about what happened, and the only thing that will fix it is convincing them and other animal organizations across Fort Bend County that it can’t happen again.
For now, the department and employees will operate on a skeleton staff. But the city would do well to keep residents updated as soon as they have more information to give.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.