It’s hard to believe another election season is almost upon us. Seems like just yesterday we were sitting down to plan out how we would cover the Missouri City council races in November.
But as we count down the days until early voting, it seems the usual pre-primary political maneuvering and intrigue isn’t the only story worth noticing.
Last week, we reported that Fort Bend County is rejecting about 50 percent of all mail-in ballot applications because of new state elections laws. The new Texas legislation in question, Senate Bill 1, has long been the subject of controversy, with civil rights activists arguing its requirements make it harder to vote while proponents say they will make elections more secure.
Regardless of where one falls on that spectrum, it’s worth emphasizing just what a big deal it is to reject 50 percent of mail-in ballot applications, and as far as we can learn, many for an administrative snafu.
Essentially, applicants must either provide the last four digits of their social security number or driver’s license number, but whatever they provide must match what the state already has on file, according to Fort Bend County election administrators.
That doesn’t sound like too difficult of a process to navigate, but it obviously has been if so many voters are having their applications rejected. And if voters eligible to cast absentee ballots are having problems following the new rules, shouldn’t those rules be made easier so a greater number of voters can be more accommodated?
Stop me if you’ve heard this line before, but there’s an old quote from Molly Ivins, the late newspaper columnist, author and political commentator, that I’ve been thinking a lot about lately.
“It is possible to read the history of this country as one long struggle to extend the liberties established in our Constitution to everyone in America,” she wrote.
Indeed, as someone with a longstanding interest in American history, it’s hard to view things any other way. It took us the worst war we’ve ever known and a truly revolutionary series of amendments to extend the franchise to Black Americans. And it wouldn’t be until 1919 that the 19th Amendment would finally give women the ability to vote.
“The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State,” both the 14th and 19th amendments begin.
One might think it shouldn't have taken so much effort, given the fact that our very Declaration of Independence says, "we hold these truths to be self-evidence, that all men are created equal."
But if there's anything history tells us, it's that that struggle for Constitutional rights is never simple or easy.
In an era of increasing partisanship and bickering over almost every conceivable topic, it’s worth remembering what we proclaim to hold dear – guaranteeing everyone the right to vote.
We have precious days left before voters across the state and Fort Bend County make their ways to the polls, and still a significant number of residents are left wondering whether or not they’ll be able to vote in the manner that they choose – seemingly just because they’re having difficulty navigating the state’s new elections law.
Texas law has long limited who can apply to vote by mail, and there’s no point arguing about that at this point. But if there are so many voters who are being rejected on trivial grounds, as suggested by Fort Bend County election administrators, then it’s up to our state leaders to fix things and fast.
Texas has enough trouble with voter turnout as it is. Of the state’s 21.5 million people old enough to vote, about 78 percent are registered to do so, according to 2020 data from the Texas Secretary of State’s Office. About 66 percent of those registered actually turned out to vote, according to the data.
Just last week, a 95-year-old World War II veteran told Houston television station Click2Houston that his mail-in ballot application had been denied twice, and that he worried he’d be unable to vote for the first time in his life.
What sort of state do we wish to live in? It’s a question we should all ponder as we prepare to vote in the March 1 primaries, with early voting scheduled for Feb. 14-25. The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Feb. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.