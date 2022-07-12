One need only have taken a trip to Paris, Rome or even some places in the United States to recognize the massive distance Texas must travel to build some of the efficient and reliable public transportation systems that have become synonymous with the world’s great cities.
Houston, Texas and, really, much of the country, have long struggled with reliable public transportation. And that struggle hasn’t happened by accident.
As Perri D’Armond, the county’s director of public transportation, so aptly described in our front-page story this week, we’ve long cultivated a car-centric culture across the Houston region. Anyone who strikes out against that culture faces an uphill battle, both in making area residents aware of other options that exist as well as in securing public backing and funding for projects that might never make money.
Regardless of where one falls on the car vs. public transportation debate, we here at the Fort Bend Star argue it’s a false dichotomy. If we’re going to build a sustainable transportation network for an unpredictable future, it’s time we move beyond the basic argument and, instead, talk about the ways in which public transportation can benefit traditional drivers and vice versa.
To begin, I can’t tell you how many conversations I’ve sat through about how investing in public transportation is a bad idea because it won’t provide a return on investment.
What a strange argument when it comes down to it.
How much return on investment does a road provide?
We build roads not because we expect them to be moneymakers in a traditional sense, but because having a strong transportation network is ultimately good for everyone involved.
In a country that has long prioritized vehicular access over robust public transportation, more than half the battle for organizations like Fort Bend County’s public transportation department is public awareness.
D’Armond explained in conversations last week with the Fort Bend Star that new riders of public transportation prioritize reliability and timeliness above all else. If residents know a bus will arrive on schedule each day of the week, they’ll be more likely to take that bus than if it fails to show up some days or maintains an inconsistent schedule.
This is no doubt true. But taking it a step further, a bus route is only good if residents are aware it exists. And in Texas, where there isn’t much of a tradition of taking the bus, one must almost assume most people aren’t aware.
My mother always used to joke, “all it takes is money.” And that’s really what it comes down to with public transportation in the state. To reach a point of reliability will take heavy investment, both in creating the infrastructure to handle increased ridership and in spreading the word about the possibilities of taking public transportation.
Asking whether such an investment will generate a return on investment somewhat misses the point entirely.
For those Texas residents with a steadfast love for cars, public transportation also offers them a benefit. One need only travel down Interstate 45 toward Galveston to realize that our highways are becoming increasingly congested with each passing day and no amount of state funding for bigger construction projects seems to alleviate that.
Adding more and more lanes to an already-congested highway network in the state seems to be a losing proposition.
But if you could manage to convince some portion of the state’s workforce that public transportation is a better option in some cases, wouldn’t that go further in reducing congestion on the state’s roadways?
We here at the Fort Bend Star think it’s worth keeping an eye on the work D’Armond and her staff are doing in coming years. They just might be on to something.
