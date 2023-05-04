We've all been watching Faux News

THE TV – “This is difficult to say with a straight face. ‘This settlement reflects Fox’s continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards.’” Then Jake Tapper, on CNN, started laughing. He was reading a press release from Fox after the media company had agreed to a $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems. That’s a large amount of money but pales in comparison to what Dominion originally wanted in its defamation lawsuit: $1.6-billion. But I rise, along with every other biased journalist, in defending Fox. This settlement is a greedy shake-down of an honest and impartial American company. OK, it’s actually owned by an Australian, Rupert Murdoch, but let’s not be too nationalistic. How can you sully the reputation of a network whose very motto is “Fair and Balanced?” So they abandoned that line apparently after facing a false adverting accusation. And, no, “Fox News” is not an oxymoron.
As you know, Dominion is a Colorado-based voter-counting machine company which, time and again, was accused by Fox commentators, anchors and countless guests of rigging the 2020 Presidential election by turning Trump ballots to Biden ballots, thus changing the outcome of the election. Dominion lawyers had unearthed piles of emails and notes showing that Fox executives and hosts had known that the Biden victory was legal. The network’s hosts knew their guests were either lying or “nuts.” They traded emails worried that they were losing viewers. (“Getting creamed by CNN,” Murdoch wrote in an email.) It’s all about ratings, aka money. So what?
The Fox lawyers faced an uphill battle because it is hard to prove media defamation. Even before the trial was supposed to begin, the judge in the case, Eric Davis of the Delaware Superior Court, agreed with Dominion’s lawyers, writing that “the evidence developed in this civil proceeding demonstrates that [it] is CRYSTAL clear that none of the Statements relating to Dominion about the 2020 election are true.” When the judge writes in caps and bold face that Fox’s lawyers are lying, we get his drift. The lawyers relied on a 1964 case, The New York Times Co. v. Sullivan, in which the U.S. Supreme Court held that a public official or candidate must prove "actual malice," and the defendant either knew the statement was false, or “recklessly disregarded” whether it might be false. The Fox lawyers cited the First Amendment, that part about freedom of the press. Actually, the Constitution simply says that Congress shall make no law abridging the freedom of the press. Nowhere does it say you can lie, distort or knowingly hide the truth, but let’s not get picky.
While many Americans, both pro- and anti-MAGA, followed the case with interest, and other national TV news covered the events nightly, the one place viewers didn’t get informed was – one guess – Fox News. The night after the settlement was announced I watched both (the late) Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity. Neither mentioned the outcome. Fox media critic Howard Kurtz said only: “A Dominion lawyer gave reporters a dollar figure for the settlement, but I have not been able to independently confirm that.” In total, the network’s broadcast coverage of its blockbuster settlement amounted to about six minutes.
Let’s talk money. That $787.5 million is not pocket change for most of us, but is only three-quarters of Fox Corporation’s annual income. Its news channel is a cash cow because the network usually stomps the competition, sometimes having more viewers than MSNBC, CNN and the other competition combined. But Fox should operate a GoFundMe. If each of its 2.1 million viewers sends Murdoch just four dollars that would more than cover the settlement. He probably needs the money for alimony. The 92-year-old media tycoon just shed his fourth wife, Jerry Hall (a native of Mesquite, Texas). The Dems plan on spending millions on the 2024 Presidential campaign. Fox could start running Biden For President ads. Have Sean Hannity lead in with: “And now a word from that loveable old guy and sure winner.” Unlike Jake Tapper, Sean, don’t laugh. Come to think of it, Hannity, Carlson & Co. are constantly ridiculing Biden’s age. He is 81, which makes him younger than most of Fox’s viewers.
Winners & Losers: Obviously, Tucker Carlson lost, then Murdoch and Fox. Or did they? This settlement and the dirty laundry it exposed to the world probably won’t make a dent in ratings. The network’s viewers are Trump supporters and nothing can dissuade them. If they are still in the corner of Agent Orange by now, they must groove on scandals, misinformation and outright lies. I say don’t judge. Other winners are the high-priced lawyers on both sides. Dominion will happily pay their cut. Maybe Trump will help Fox because he has diverted donations for his campaign to pay his own legal fees. Another big winner is Smartmatic. Like Dominion, it’s a voting-machine company that alleges it was the target of conspiracy theories in the wake of the 2020 election. But unlike Dominion, Smartmatic is not suing Fox for a measly $1.6-billion. Smartmatic wants $2.7 billion. But I say, “What about Hunter’s laptop?” The judge in this high-profile over-covered court case, Eric Davis, didn’t get much publicity, but he still may land a “Court Time With Judge Eric” TV show.
As for losers, this has nothing to do exactly with the court case, but MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell must hope his pillows are filled with cash. (He’s supposedly worth $50 million.) A strong Trump supporter and election denier, Lindell promised to pay $5 million to anyone who could disprove his data that he claimed proved China interfered in the election to benefit Joe Biden. A private arbitrator heard both sides, then ordered Lindell to pay that $5 million to Robert Zeidman, a software expert who disproved Lindell’s claims.
But I still stand with Fox. It tells me what I want to hear, and I don’t care if it’s the truth. That is CRYSTAL clear.
