On days when traffic was especially bad, I would often drive the stretch of highway past Santa Fe High School on my way home from work.
Before May 18, 2018, there was nothing particularly exceptional about that route, which ran along State Highway 6 through Santa Fe and mostly unincorporated Galveston County. You’d watch trucks drive by and wait through more traffic lights than you might like. But there was nothing that might distinguish it from any number of other highways across the state.
Everything about that drive for me changed that Friday.
The recent shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde is all anyone wants to talk about lately, just as it should be. But for all the familiar political disputes and thoughts and prayers, it feels like some part of mass shootings can never truly be captured in words.
I’d been on my way to work that morning when I got a call that there may or may not be an active shooter at Santa Fe High School. State Highway 6 was closed, so I made my way toward the school along back roads.
The first sign that something was amiss were the streams of children pouring over fields and across rural roads, doing anything to get away.
As I made my way toward the high school walking along State Highway 6, I ran into a woman who was frantically searching for her son. I only listened to her, but at the time, I remember wanting to reassure her that her son was likely fine. Lucky for both of us I didn’t, because I would later learn her son was one of the students injured, but not killed, in the shooting.
Sheriff’s deputies and officers from a multitude of departments tried their best to control the situation and herd parents and children toward a safe gathering spot, but they’d clearly never dealt with anything quite like the events of that day.
More than anything, the chaos is what sticks out to me. Trying to clear my head and think amid throngs of scared parents, overwhelmed students and more cameras than you can possibly imagine.
There’s talking and writing about a shooting, and then there’s living it. And I only saw the outskirts – countless more have to live with far worse memories.
You might reasonably be wondering at this point, “Matt, what does any of this have to do with Fort Bend County?”
Well, before last week, or the week before that or May 18, 2018, what did any of this have to do with Uvalde or Buffalo or Santa Fe?
There doesn’t seem much of a point in using the space for this editorial to advocate for a specific policy or argue that this side is bad and wrong. I doubt I’d change anyone’s opinion even if I did.
But it does seem like it’s high time to consider these shootings with fresh eyes – for each of us to take a step away from our partisan battle lines and ask ourselves, “How can we make the world a better place for our children?”
It’s one thing to consider the innocent lives lost in Uvalde and think about what a tragedy it was. It’s another thing entirely when you think about the fact that Uvalde could be anywhere.
And the victims of a school shooting aren’t just those whose lives are lost. So many – from the families who have to bury their loved ones to students who have to grapple with returning to school again to the communities left behind – will live with the pain and trauma for the rest of their lives.
So, I’ll end by asking you all a question: If it was a matter of stopping your children and families from dying, what steps would you want taken to prevent the next mass shooting?
Because as history has so vividly shown us again and again and again and again, your children and your families could very well be involved in one at some point.
