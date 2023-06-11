When I.R.S. eyes are frowning

THE TAX OFFICE – “Hi,” I say to the guy behind the desk. “I’m here to pay my taxes. Sorry to be late, but I got an extension.” He looks up from behind a 2-foot pile of papers, and puts aside his goosequill pen. “Have a seat. I’ll be with you in -- what’s this? – June? How does October sound?” No doubt, like you, this makes me think of Al Capone and the missing $1 trillion. Let’s take the last thought first. Most Americans pay their federal income tax. A recent Credit Karma Tax survey of more than 2,000 Americans found that respondents are actually more likely to cheat on their diet, a test or even a significant other than on their tax return. Only about 6 percent said they have knowingly cheated on their income taxes. Most respondents said they believe the big cheaters are the rich, and they are right. That seems obvious; Americans who receive a weekly pay check are an open book to I.R.S. snoops, but those super wealthy with Swiss bank accounts and a staff of accountants and tax lawyers are harder to check. Then there are also legal loopholes: In 2011 an undocumented immigrant housekeeper working at Trump National Golf Club earned $26,792.90 and paid more in federal income taxes than Trump did which was $0.
According to I.R.S. officials, most of the unpaid taxes are the result of evasion by the wealthy and large corporations. How much? It was estimated by the I.R.S that an average of $441 billion per year went unpaid from 2011 to 2013. Charles Rettig, former I.R.S. commissioner, estimated the U.S. is losing $1 trillion in unpaid taxes every year. One trillion dollars? That alone would pay for what the Pentagon spills. Why this huge loss? Rettig said that the agency lacks the resources to catch tax cheats.
This brings us to the I.R.S. circa 1890. The tax service is woefully understaffed, uses equipment you can find in a computer museum and continues to shrink. As of 2018 (the latest figures available, like I said, the tax troopers are woefully behind) the I.R.S. had 9,510 auditors. That’s down a third from 2010. The last time the I.R.S. had fewer than 10,000 revenue agents was 1953, when the economy was a seventh of its current size. In 2010, the I.R.S. examined 1.4 million individual income tax returns, about 1 percent. In 2018, audits decreased to 370,000, or about 0.2 percent. The I.R.S conducted 675,000 fewer audits in 2017 than it did in 2010, a drop of 42 percent. And the I.R.S is still shrinking. Almost a third of its remaining employees will be eligible to retire in the next year, and with morale plummeting, many of them will -- 52,000.
What to do? Republicans in Congress cut the I.R.S.’s budget even more. President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act included $80 billion for the agency to spend over the next 10 years, paying for 82,000 new employees. Republicans slashed it by $21.4 billion. This means even fewer agents, but here’s the irony: because the I.R.S. brings in tax dollars, fewer agents and fewer audits actually results in – get this – an increase in the debt! The elephants in the room (the GOPers) were jubilant. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy tweeted: “Democrats’ new army of 87,000 I.R.S agents will be coming for you -- with 710,000 new audits for Americans who earn less than $75k.” Republicans also warn that “gun-toting agents will be kicking down your front door.” Actually, only about 2,500 special agents carry firearms because they deal with potential criminal tax violators and financial criminals. That’s nothing new. They have been armed since 1919.
Can we bring some truth to these fearsome charges? First, it is 82,000 new employees, not 87,000. They will be added over the next decade, and most of them will not be agents. Among the I.R.S.’s work force of about 79,000 employees, only 10,000 are actually agents. Of those 10,000, about 8,000 are number-crunchers behind their desk who audit tax filings, and 2,000 are special agents who investigate potential tax crimes. In fact, the two most common I.R.S. jobs have little to do with tax auditing or investigations: about 13,000 are customer service representatives who answer taxpayers’ phone calls (read: put you on Hold) and 10,000 are seasonal employees who file mail or transcribe data. Other jobs include lawyers, examiners, technicians, appeals officers, cafeteria workers and the people who mop the floors. So let’s be specific when they trot out “87,000 new agents.” That number is totally misleading, but it sounds scary on TV.
We have all heard the line: “Half of Americans pay no taxes at all.” Put that down with the Easter Bunny, leprechauns and competent Texas legislators. Everyone pays taxes: sales tax, property tax, franchise tax, and indirectly, a whole slew of hidden taxes. Every time you fill up your pickup truck you are paying a tax to the feds. A majority of those non-payers work and thus also pay the payroll taxes that help support Social Security and Medicare. The State of Texas has no income tax, but our legislature just passed a $321.3 billion budget. Where do you think they got that money? It would be slightly more accurate to say that half of Americans pay no federal income tax, but even that, like the number of “gun-toting I.R.S agents” is wrong. The number of Americans who pay no federal income tax is still a hefty 44 percent and 97 percent in 2018 were paid by the top half of taxpayers.
As for Al Capone, he got away with murder and mayhem for years. An army of law enforcement agencies couldn’t nail him, but the tax man did, ultimately convicting Capone of tax evasion, sentencing him to Alcatraz for 11 years and fining him $50,000 (the harshest tax fraud sentence in history to that point).
